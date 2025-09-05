The dispute escalates in Neuenhof AG. Gemeinde Neuenhof

In Neuenhof AG, the dispute between Deputy Mayor Petra Kuster Gerny (SVP) and Mayor Martin Uebelhart (center) is escalating. A mediator advises the feuding committee to seek professional support.

Investigations are underway against the former financial administrator for massive failings

Mediator Alice Liechti-Wagner recommends external support to stabilize the council by the end of the term of office Show more

The municipal council in the Aargau municipality of Neuenhof AG is deeply divided. Deputy Mayor Petra Kuster Gerny (SVP) has made serious accusations against Mayor Martin Uebelhart (center) and accuses him of lacking leadership. With too few staff, the administration is "on the verge of collapse", she told the Badener Tagblatt.

The finance department is also causing problems. The former financial administrator Hanspeter Frischknecht, who left the municipality unexpectedly in 2024, is under investigation. The municipality accuses him of "massive shortcomings and omissions" - for example, no debt collections were initiated in 2022 and 2023. The public prosecutor's office confirmed receipt of the complaint, but emphasized that the presumption of innocence applies.

Two people are no longer standing

Day-to-day business is suffering as a result of dealing with these legacy issues. "The situation in Neuenhof does indeed seem very difficult," says Alice Liechti-Wagner, a mediator of many years' standing and a former member of the Mitte municipal council. She knows municipal committees from her own experience and advises bringing in external help: "With an external person, this could be worked through." The prerequisite is that everyone involved is willing to work together.

Such a clean-up would be the basis for objective discussions until the end of the term of office. She also believes that external support for municipal council meetings is possible.

Both Uebelhart and Kuster Gerny will not be standing for re-election in 2026. Three existing municipal councillors are standing again for a new term of office, as is Marcel Gerny (SVP), Kuster Gerny's stepson and former fire department commander.