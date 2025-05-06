A door was installed at this retention basin without the Hägglingen municipal council having submitted an application. Google Street View

The Hägglingen municipal council apologizes to the citizens: the representatives of the people did not follow the rules when expanding a retention basin.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Hägglingen municipal council built a retention basin without submitting an application.

The administration itself made the faux pas public under the title "Embarrassing, but true" and apologized. Show more

"Who would have thought that the Mühlacker retention basin on Dottikerstrasse would make it into the headlines?" marvels the "Aargauer Zeitung" (AZ). The reason is an "inconspicuous" structure on the connecting road between Dottikon and Hägglingen, which the Hägglingen municipal council has illegally tampered with.

The elected representatives themselves are making this public: initially, safety deficiencies were discovered at the Mühlacker retention basin. "In our efforts to rectify these deficits immediately, the focus was entirely - but unfortunately one-sidedly - on the structural measures," reads a press release entitled "Embarrassing, but true".

It continues: "Unfortunately, the legally required examination of the building permit requirement and the obtaining of a corresponding permit was overlooked." The corresponding application has now been submitted retrospectively.

"We sincerely apologize for this oversight"

However, the administration is aware that the process does not show them in a good light: "The fact that the municipal council of all people, which regularly points out the importance of these requirements, has now failed to do so itself is unpleasant and we would like to apologize for this oversight."

The municipal council had a door installed 15 years after the retention basin was built, Deputy Mayor Ruedi Schmid explains to AZ: "We recently had a comprehensive inspection by Suva, which found that access to the retention basin via the shaft no longer complies with current requirements."

The retention basin is intended to prevent flooding and must be cleaned regularly. Because waste water is involved, sufficient oxygen must flow during cleaning, which is guaranteed by the installation of the door, the AZ knows.