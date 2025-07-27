An official from Aargau gained access to a classroom in order to enrich himself. Symbolbild: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

No pupils are responsible for an unusual theft at a school in Aargau. A municipal employee used his power of the keys.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An official from Aargau has been sentenced to a fine.

The reason: the 39-year-old had repeatedly stolen money from a teacher's wallet.

He unlawfully took a total of 200 francs. Show more

Between March and April, small amounts of money repeatedly disappeared from the wallet of a teacher in the Aargau district of Lenzburg. The sums stolen varied between 30 and 70 francs, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. The teacher had kept her wallet in her rucksack in the locked classroom.

The investigation finally revealed that it was not the pupils but a 39-year-old municipal employee who was responsible for the theft. The man had access to a key with which he could enter the classroom due to his professional position. He stole a total of 200 francs.

The perpetrator has now been sentenced to a fine of 500 francs - plus the penalty order fees in the same amount.