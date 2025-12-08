In Möhlin AG, a driving instructor wants to prevent the decision to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit. Symbolbild: Keystone

Möhlin has spoken out in favor of a 30 km/h speed limit in the entire residential area. However, the last word has not yet been spoken: A driving instructor wants to overturn the decision with a referendum.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After several attempts, the municipality of Möhlin AG has decided to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit throughout the area.

Driving instructor Daniel Leutenegger has launched a referendum against it.

He argues that there are more risks and that drivers are being patronized. Show more

At the third attempt, the population of Möhlin AG recently approved the introduction of a 30 km/h speed limit in the entire residential area - with the exception of a few streets - at the municipal assembly. However, there is already resistance to this: driving instructor Daniel Leutenegger has initiated a referendum, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

"A speed limit of 30 km/h does not increase safety, the risk of accidents is greater," argues Leutenegger. The speed limit is merely an attempt to keep traffic out of the neighborhoods. Drivers would thus be "patronized" and roads "abused".

There are already neighborhoods in Möhlin where you can only drive through at a reduced speed. However, the municipality lacks a traffic concept.

"It's a topsy-turvy world"

The driving instructor also observes the problem in the surrounding communities: "I'm constantly being overtaken by bikes and e-scooters there. It's a topsy-turvy world," Leutenegger is quoted as saying by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

Leutenegger now has to collect 667 signatures to get the referendum passed. If he succeeds, another vote on a 30 km/h speed limit could follow in Möhlin next year.

Video from the department