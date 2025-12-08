  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Being overtaken by bicycles" Aargau municipality decides to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit - driving instructor voices opposition

ai-scrape

8.12.2025 - 11:23

In Möhlin AG, a driving instructor wants to prevent the decision to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit.
In Möhlin AG, a driving instructor wants to prevent the decision to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit.
Symbolbild: Keystone

Möhlin has spoken out in favor of a 30 km/h speed limit in the entire residential area. However, the last word has not yet been spoken: A driving instructor wants to overturn the decision with a referendum.

08.12.2025, 11:23

08.12.2025, 11:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After several attempts, the municipality of Möhlin AG has decided to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit throughout the area.
  • Driving instructor Daniel Leutenegger has launched a referendum against it.
  • He argues that there are more risks and that drivers are being patronized.
Show more

At the third attempt, the population of Möhlin AG recently approved the introduction of a 30 km/h speed limit in the entire residential area - with the exception of a few streets - at the municipal assembly. However, there is already resistance to this: driving instructor Daniel Leutenegger has initiated a referendum, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

"A speed limit of 30 km/h does not increase safety, the risk of accidents is greater," argues Leutenegger. The speed limit is merely an attempt to keep traffic out of the neighborhoods. Drivers would thus be "patronized" and roads "abused".

There are already neighborhoods in Möhlin where you can only drive through at a reduced speed. However, the municipality lacks a traffic concept.

"It's a topsy-turvy world"

The driving instructor also observes the problem in the surrounding communities: "I'm constantly being overtaken by bikes and e-scooters there. It's a topsy-turvy world," Leutenegger is quoted as saying by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

Leutenegger now has to collect 667 signatures to get the referendum passed. If he succeeds, another vote on a 30 km/h speed limit could follow in Möhlin next year.

Video from the department

More from the department

SVP anger over

SVP anger over "new" ID"Swiss citizens are appalled" - this is what the Federal Council says

Automatic drive-through check. In Birsfelden, non-residents are only allowed to register one car

Automatic drive-through checkIn Birsfelden, non-residents are only allowed to register one car

Federal finances. National Council wants to budget less money for foreign aid

Federal financesNational Council wants to budget less money for foreign aid