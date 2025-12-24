In Schinznach-Dorf, the municipality has disregarded an order from the cantonal data protection officer. Symbolbild: Google Street View

Video surveillance around a school building in Schinznach-Dorf AG ran for 16 years without authorization. Only a compulsory order from the canton made the cameras disappear.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several surveillance cameras ran around the school building in Schinznach-Dorf AG for 16 years without a permit.

Children, teachers and parents were permanently filmed.

The Aargau data protection officer issued a compulsory order to remove four cameras and dummies. Show more

For 16 years, several surveillance cameras were running around the school building in Schinznach-Dorf AG - without authorization, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. It was only in October that the Aargau public and data protection officer Katrin Gisler pulled the emergency brake and had four cameras and several dummies removed.

She had previously asked the municipality to remove them several times - without success. The intervention by compulsory order is so far an isolated case in the canton of Aargau.

The cameras filmed children, teachers and parents around the clock for years. However, the municipality of Schinznach is not threatened with criminal prosecution. "A report to the public prosecutor's office is only possible in connection with criminal matters," Gisler is quoted as saying in the report. In this case, however, it was an administrative procedure, which is why she had ordered the removal of the installations by decree.

Among other things, Gisler criticized the permanent surveillance and the lack of situation plans, which would have to show exactly which areas are covered - after all, there were signs on site indicating the cameras.