In Villigen AG, unknown persons have been leaving excrement-smeared paper towels by the roadside for months. Because the investigations have so far been unsuccessful, the Aargau municipality is now offering a large reward.

Despite the threat of a 100-franc fine, wipes smeared with human faeces are repeatedly left by the wayside in Villigen AR.

The municipality and police have not yet been able to identify the perpetrators.

Now Villigen is offering a 500 franc reward for information to "protect public morality". Show more

This waste stinks for the Aargau municipality of Villigen: for months, unknown persons have been leaving paper handkerchiefs with human excrement by the wayside in the Tätschler/Fuchsenloch area. This was already reported in the municipality's newsletter in November.

Since then, Villigen has not been able to track down the culprits. Investigations have not yet yielded any findings. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", the Brugg regional police have also been unable to identify any litter offenders.

Municipality pays 500 francs for useful information

"Based on feedback from the public, we find handkerchiefs smeared with faeces every day," says municipal mayor Olivier Moser. This is despite the fact that the offense can be expensive: Anyone who defecates in a place visible to the public must expect a fine of 100 francs.

It is still unclear where the faeces came from. In order to ensure the "protection of public morality", the municipality now wants to take action. The fact that the excrement-smeared paper towels are clearly visible by the roadside should come to an end. Villigen is therefore offering a reward of 500 francs for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.