The Aargau cantonal police have arrested the escaped prisoner. Keystone

A prisoner escaped from Baden on Thursday. Now the Aargau cantonal police have been able to arrest him.

Dominik Müller

Civilian investigators from the Aargau cantonal police spotted the wanted man in the city of Zurich at around midday on Wednesday and arrested him. The 23-year-old Albanian was still wearing the handcuffs on his wrists, but their connecting links had now been severed, the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement.

A 41-year-old Albanian, who had entered Switzerland the previous day as a suspected escape helper, was also arrested near him. Both men are in custody in Aargau.

The arrests were preceded by intensive investigations conducted by the Aargau cantonal police in close cooperation with the Zurich cantonal police and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security.

The course of the escape, which lasted several days, is still unclear. The Aargau cantonal police are investigating.

The 23-year-old escaped from a transport at Baden police station on Thursday, July 17. During a manhunt in the Lägern area on Friday, he narrowly escaped from the police and then disappeared.