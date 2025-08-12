  1. Residential Customers
Migrolino and lorry on fire Aargau police arrest suspected arsonist

Noemi Hüsser

12.8.2025

Four fires were reported on Tuesday night.
Four fires were reported on Tuesday night.
Kantonspolizei Aargau

On Tuesday night, several fires in the canton of Aargau led to the fire department and police being called out. A suspect was arrested in the morning.

12.08.2025, 11:16

12.08.2025, 11:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Tuesday night, four fires were reported within a short space of time in the canton of Aargau.
  • The police suspect a connection between the incidents and assume arson.
  • On Tuesday morning, a man was arrested under urgent suspicion and the public prosecutor's office initiated a criminal investigation.
On Tuesday morning, the Aargau cantonal police arrested a person who is urgently suspected of having started several fires. Several fires were reported to the emergency call center last night. It is assumed that there was major damage to property.

The first fire report was received from Uezwil shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, August 11, 2025. A resident saw a pile of firewood burning right next to a neighbor's house. Just five minutes later, an eyewitness saw flames at a Migrolino petrol station outside Wohlen. Shortly after 11.15 pm, a driver spotted a small fire in front of a house on Sarmenstorferstrasse in Büttikon as he drove past. And a few minutes later, a fourth fire report was received. A truck was on fire in a parking lot on Breitistrasse.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, the circumstances quickly indicated that the fires had probably been started and that a connection between the incidents was very likely. The Aargau cantonal police therefore began an investigation that very night.

Early on Tuesday morning, the cantonal police arrested a man under urgent suspicion. The public prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation.

