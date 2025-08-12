On Tuesday morning, the Aargau cantonal police arrested a person who is urgently suspected of having started several fires. Several fires were reported to the emergency call center last night. It is assumed that there was major damage to property.
The first fire report was received from Uezwil shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, August 11, 2025. A resident saw a pile of firewood burning right next to a neighbor's house. Just five minutes later, an eyewitness saw flames at a Migrolino petrol station outside Wohlen. Shortly after 11.15 pm, a driver spotted a small fire in front of a house on Sarmenstorferstrasse in Büttikon as he drove past. And a few minutes later, a fourth fire report was received. A truck was on fire in a parking lot on Breitistrasse.
According to the Aargau cantonal police, the circumstances quickly indicated that the fires had probably been started and that a connection between the incidents was very likely. The Aargau cantonal police therefore began an investigation that very night.
Early on Tuesday morning, the cantonal police arrested a man under urgent suspicion. The public prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation.