During speed checks in the canton of Aargau over the weekend, police caught numerous speeders. More than 40 drivers were cited, and five had to surrender their driver’s licenses on the spot.

40 ads in 2 days Aargau Police Catch Dozens of Speeding Drivers Over the Weekend

Here's what it's all about The Aargau police issued citations to more than 40 speeding drivers over the weekend.

Five people had to surrender their driver's licenses right there on the spot.

Among those driving particularly fast were a 19-year-old in an Audi RS 7 and a 23-year-old in a Ford Mustang. Summary created with

The Aargau police detected numerous violations during several speed checks over the weekend. In total, more than 40 drivers were cited. Five people had to surrender their driver’s licenses on the spot.

On Saturday, the cantonal police conducted traffic checks in Oftringen, on the Staffelegg, and on the highway near Mülligen and Birmenstorf, among other locations. A total of 37 people were cited.

Three drivers were traveling on the highway at speeds between 148 and 154 km/h, instead of the permitted 100 km/h. After accounting for the legal margin of error, the speed violations ranged from 42 to 47 km/h. The police revoked their driver’s licenses on the spot.

On Sunday, additional checks were conducted in Oftringen and Hertenstein. As a result, three more drivers were cited.

Two sports cars traveling at particularly high speeds

The Lenzburg Regional Police also recorded two serious speeding violations.

Shortly after midnight, a rented Audi RS 7 was clocked traveling at 94 km/h in the Erlengut Tunnel in Lenzburg—where the speed limit is 50 km/h. A 19-year-old Swiss man was behind the wheel. After accounting for the margin of error, he exceeded the speed limit by 41 km/h.

On Sunday afternoon, police in Seon caught a 23-year-old Swiss man driving a Ford Mustang at 96 km/h instead of the permitted 50 km/h. Here, too, the speed exceeded the limit by more than 40 km/h after the margin of error was deducted.

Both men had their driver's licenses revoked on the spot.

All drivers who commit traffic violations will be reported to the appropriate district attorney's office.