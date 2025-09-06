The Rohrdorferberg-Reusstal regional police force is stationed in the municipality of Niederrohrdorf AG. Symbolbild: Google Street View

An Aargau regional police chief accidentally sent an insulting e-mail to the man concerned. The incident leads to a complaint and a conviction for verbal abuse.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The head of the Rohrdorferberg-Reusstal regional police force in Aargau has been convicted of verbal abuse.

He had inadvertently sent an e-mail to a man in which he used the N-word.

The police officer received a conditional fine. Show more

An incident at the Aargau regional police force (Repol) Rohrdorferberg-Reusstal is making headlines. After a suspect made demands of the Repol in April, Daniel Schreiber, the head of the authority, wrote about him in an email: "Het de Burscht en Schade!!! But don't surprise me, it's a nigger!!!"

Unfortunately, instead of sending the message to two colleagues as planned, Schreiber also sent it to the person concerned. The latter reported the incident to the police. Schreiber has now been convicted of verbal abuse, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

Schreiber told the newspaper that he had had a "bad day" and had allowed himself to be carried away by the man's demands. He then tried unsuccessfully to apologize to him.

Sentenced to a fine

The penalty order includes a conditional fine of 10 daily rates of 260 francs, a connecting fine of 600 francs and penalty order fees of 600 francs. Schreiber accepts the sentence.

The criminal offense of racism did not apply because the statement was not made publicly, as the public prosecutor's office explained in response to an inquiry from the "Aargauer Zeitung". Furthermore, although the man's dignity was disparaged, his honor was not attacked.

The Aargau Department of Economic Affairs and Home Affairs declined to comment. Schreiber will retire at the end of April 2026, which he says is not connected to the incident.