The Aargau cantonal police officer was convicted in court. KEYSTONE

A regional police officer from the canton of Aargau passed on confidential information about a terrorist threat to family members. The High Court has now confirmed the verdict of the lower court.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A police officer from Aargau warned his partner and her daughter about a terrorist threat in Wohlen AG.

In doing so, he violated official secrecy and indirectly caused panic.

The High Court confirmed the conviction with a conditional fine and a fine. Show more

A police officer from the canton of Aargau has been found guilty of breaching official secrecy. In April 2024, he had warned his family about a suspected terrorist threat against a fitness center in Wohlen. The Aargau High Court has now confirmed the conviction handed down by the Bremgarten district court, as reported by SRF.

At the time, the police had received a threat, allegedly in the name of the so-called Islamic State. The fitness center was evacuated and a larger operation followed - in the end, the threat turned out to be false.

Even before the all-clear was given, the regional police officer had read the internal message in the police system. From home, he instructed his partner to call their daughter back. She was at a dance school in Wohlen that evening. After the call, news of a possible shooting spread there, causing unrest.

High court follows lower court

According to SRF, the public prosecutor's office accused the man of passing on secret information without checking whether there was any concrete danger at all. According to the court, he should have contacted the daughter himself instead of panicking his partner. "As an experienced police officer, he should have realized that the dance studio was a long way from the fitness center that was under threat," the ruling states.

The High Court agreed with the lower court: the officer had not only committed a breach of official secrecy by passing on the information, but had also accepted the risk of panic. In addition, the police operation could have been impaired.

The man receives a conditional fine of over CHF 10,000, plus a fine of CHF 2,600 and court costs of just under CHF 4,800. The verdict is not yet final and can be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.