The Aargau cantonal police have shared a video on social media: In it, police spokesman Bernhard Graser warns young people and children of the consequences of an amok threat with a serious face.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you After several amok threats at schools in Aargau, the Aargau cantonal police published an urgent video on social media.

Police spokesman Bernhard Graser warns young people of the serious consequences of such nasty jokes and appeals to their sense of responsibility.

The Aargau cantonal police hope that this will raise awareness in schools and at home. Show more

The Aargau cantonal police published a video on Instagram and TikTok yesterday. In it, police spokesman Bernhard Graser says: "We always share humorous content on this channel. But this time the message is serious. Really serious."

The topic: the amok threats at several schools in Aargau last week. These occurred at schools in Suhr, Lenzburg and Bremgarten. Certain dates for rampages were announced in the toilets. "These announcements were also the reason for the video," says media spokeswoman for the Aargau cantonal police Vanessa Rumpold.

All the incidents turned out to be nasty jokes that young people had previously seen and imitated on TikTok.

"You'll get into real trouble, because these are serious crimes"

Graser warns in a stern tone: "If you ever get the stupid idea to try something like this, I have to tell you: don't." He continues: "You'll get in real trouble, because it's a serious crime and we'll catch you." There is a threat of charges, entries in the criminal record and fines.

The police want to shake up young people with the video. Glaser asks: "Do you actually realize how horrific rampages really are? What suffering they have already caused at foreign schools?" He goes on to say that it is "subterranean" to make fun of these victims and their families with pseudo-threats.

The cantonal police have mainly received positive feedback for the video. "People have realized what it means," Rumpold continues.

"We hope that schools will take up the issue and that parents will explain it to their children at lunch, for example, and that young people will know the consequences of such a prank."