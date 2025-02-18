The Aargau cantonal police called in a 45-year-old man for a vehicle registration document and license plates, but the Muri district court has now exonerated him. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A man from the district of Muri has been acquitted of the charge of deliberately failing to hand over his vehicle registration document and number plates. The district court has now ruled in his favor.

A 45-year-old man from the district of Muri AG stood before the district court because he was accused of failing to hand in his vehicle registration and license plates. The man appealed against the penalty order, which accused him of acting with intent. The court has now acquitted him, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The drama began when the man got into difficulties due to an outstanding insurance bill. He had paid the bill on the last day of the deadline, but the insurance company informed him that it would take a few days to post it. He was also informed of an outstanding reminder fee, which he paid immediately.

Nevertheless, the Road Traffic Office of the Canton of Aargau (StVA) demanded that he hand over his vehicle registration document and license plates. The police then came to his home to confiscate the documents. The man explained the situation to the officers and showed them a bank statement as proof.

No intent

The police initially left without having achieved anything, but returned a few days later and took the plates and the ID with them. The defendant learned that his proof of insurance had not yet been received by the DMV. After he inquired with the insurance company, the proof was forwarded.

The man emphasized that he had acted in good faith and that the mistake was not his fault. He appealed against the penalty order, which provided for a fine and a fine. When handing down the verdict, the court president stated that the accusation of intent was not tenable.

As no negligent behavior was listed in the penalty order, the man was acquitted and the costs of the proceedings were passed on to the state treasury. The acquitted man expressed his relief at the outcome of the proceedings.

