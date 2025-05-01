The blast destroyed the free-standing ATM at the A1 service station in Kölliken AG. However, the two perpetrators fled without any loot. Keystone

In the middle of the night, there's a bang at the Kölliken-Nord service area: two perpetrators blow up an ATM, but a police patrol interrupts them as they flee - without any loot.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An ATM was blown up in Kölliken AG on Thursday night.

But the perpetrators had to make do without any loot, as the cash box remained intact.

A nearby police patrol heard the explosion and immediately launched a manhunt, which has so far been unsuccessful. Show more

Two ATM burglars in Kölliken AG fled without any loot on Thursday night. A police patrol nearby disturbed the perpetrators. They had blown up the free-standing ATM at the A1 service area in Kölliken-Nord.

The patrol, which was checking vehicles at the Kölliken highway entrance, heard a bang at 3:30 a.m. and saw a column of smoke rising, as the Aargau cantonal police reported on Thursday. On entering the service area, the patrol noticed the blown-up ATM and saw people on the back of it fleeing towards the residential area on a scooter.

The blast destroyed the ATM. However, the cash compartment remained intact, the police reported. The search by several patrols of the cantonal police and the regional and municipal police was unsuccessful.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute and investigators from the Federal Police (Fedpol) were deployed to the scene to secure evidence and carry out investigations in connection with explosives. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which is responsible for explosives offenses, is conducting the investigation.