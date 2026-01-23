The canton of Aargau is compensating the man who became known as the "prostitute killer." He will receive 175,000 francs for unlawful deprivation of liberty. This brings the legal dispute to a close.

Here's what it's all about The canton of Aargau is paying a convicted man 175,000 francs in compensation.

The reason is an unlawful deprivation of liberty following his prison sentence.

With this agreement, the proceedings have been concluded without going to the Federal Court. Summary created with

The man who became known as the "Aargau prostitute killer" has received 175,000 francs from the canton as compensation and damages. This is because his preventive detention following the completion of his prison sentence was unlawful.

The man and the canton of Aargau have thus reached an agreement without the Federal Supreme Court having to rule on the matter, as the canton stated in a press release on Wednesday. The legal proceedings are now expected to come to an end.

The subject of the proceedings is the man’s claims for damages and compensation for pain and suffering. This arose because the European Court of Human Rights ruled in April 2019 that the Aargau resident’s deprivation of liberty had violated Article 5(1) of the European Convention on Human Rights, as the requirements for involuntary commitment had not been met.

Consequently, in December 2023, the man from Aargau filed a lawsuit with the Administrative Court, seeking damages and compensation for pain and suffering totaling approximately 2.4 million Swiss francs, plus interest.

In February of this year, the Administrative Court had largely dismissed the claims but had affirmed the canton’s liability in principle for the claim for compensation sought. The canton filed an appeal against this decision with the Federal Supreme Court, as the press release went on to state.

Murder and Rape Committed as a Minor

In 2008, while still a minor, the man had killed a prostitute. In November 2011, the Lenzburg Juvenile Court convicted him of murder, sexual assault, and rape and sentenced him to four years in prison. At the same time, the Juvenile Court ordered his placement in a secure facility.

This measure ended when the convicted person turned 22 in August 2012. Subsequently, due to a poor prognosis regarding his future conduct, he was committed to the Lenzburg Juvenile Detention Center under “preventive detention.” His placement was extended several times, was ultimately carried out in an open facility, and was finally terminated in 2019.