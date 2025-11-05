A snack bar in Fricktalcenter A3 is to make way for a McDonald's. Google Maps

What will happen to the Tai snack bar in Fricktalcenter A3 in Frick AG? The owner is shocked to learn that he may have to close his store. McDonald's wants to move in in his place.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you McDonald's is planning a new branch in the Fricktalcenter in Frick AG, leading to the non-renewal of the lease for the Thai snack bar Asien Food and causing outrage among owner Bayram Öztürk.

Over 120 people have already signed a petition against the displacement of existing businesses.

The landlord Tierstein AG emphasizes that there are no terminations, only expiring contracts - but the tenants' reactions to the communication have been mixed. Show more

What was previously a popular place for fried noodles, curry dishes and spring rolls could soon give way to the smell of cheeseburgers and fries. McDonald's is planning a new branch in Frick AG - directly in the Fricktalcenter A3, where the Thai snack bar Asien Food, the Bernet butcher's shop and the Chicorée fashion store currently serve their customers.

For Bayram Öztürk, owner of the Thai snack bar, the situation comes as a shock, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. He and his three employees are suddenly facing an uncertain future. "If I have to leave, what will I do?" asks the visibly worried restaurateur. He considers it "cheeky" that he found out about McDonald's plans not directly from his landlord, but from a newspaper article.

His lease expires in February - until recently, an extension seemed a matter of course for him. However, he has yet to receive a response to his request from the landlord, Tierstein AG.

120 signatures against McDonald's plans

To make his voice heard, Öztürk launched a petition on Monday without further ado. More than 120 people have already signed the letter calling for the existing stores to be retained. The aim is to hand over the list to the municipality next week.

Other take-away operators in Frick are also less than enthusiastic about the planned fast food competition.

Landlord objects - butcher's shop stays

Stephan Feldhaus, spokesman for Tierstein AG, contradicts Öztürk's statement. The affected tenants were informed in advance, he says - the snack bar operator "found out what was planned during discussions", according to the "Aargauer Zeitung". No rental contracts would be terminated because of McDonald's, only expiring contracts would not be extended. Succession solutions have already been found for some of the businesses.

The Bernet butcher's shop, for example, will remain in the Fricktalcenter - albeit at a new location. Christoph Bernet, owner of the traditional business, is satisfied: "Basically, nothing will change for our customers." The talks with Tierstein AG were professional - in contrast to Öztürk's opinion.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the Chicorée fashion store. An inquiry has not yet been answered. One thing is clear: if McDonald's takes over the location, the Fricktalcenter will exude a completely new culinary aroma - much to the chagrin of those who prefer spring rolls to fast food.