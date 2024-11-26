The Zurzach District Court has upheld the prosecution's case. Keystone

A teacher in the canton of Aargau had a sexual relationship with a 45-year-old pupil who was 16 at the time. He has now been sentenced for this.

The sentence includes a conditional prison sentence of eight months and a fine. Show more

45 years of age difference separate an Aargau teacher from his former pupil, with whom he had a sexual relationship five years ago. The 66-year-old has now had to answer for this at the Zurzach District Court.

Shortly after the pupil turned 16, the then 61-year-old teacher began sending her messages on Facebook and WhatsApp, as reported by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. This quickly developed into intimate conversations and eventually into a sexual relationship. The central question in the courtroom: did the teacher exploit his position of power and did the pupil carry out the sexual acts voluntarily?

The pupil described in court that she was emotionally dependent on her teacher. She explains her behavior with her difficult family situation, which is why she sought security and recognition from her teacher.

Conditional prison sentence

The man, on the other hand, claims that the sexual advances came from the teenager. He was in a difficult personal situation, which made him susceptible to the relationship. The defense presented chat logs that were created after the separation and contain sexual messages from the schoolgirl.

However, the judge followed the prosecution's argument and sentenced the man to a conditional prison sentence of eight months and a fine. The reasons for the verdict state that the teacher, as an authority figure, exploited the 16-year-old's emotional turmoil.

The verdict is not yet final.

