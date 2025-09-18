The Federal Supreme Court has ruled in the case of a teacher from Aargau: his electronic devices must be unsealed. sda

A teacher from Aargau is suspected of having sexually abused a pupil. The Federal Supreme Court has now ruled that his confiscated devices can be analyzed - but the case has not yet been finally decided.

Samuel Walder

A class teacher allegedly sat a pupil on his lap, grabbed his trousers and touched his penis. Because of this serious allegation, the public prosecutor's office is investigating him for sexual acts with a child. According to the law, he could face a fine or up to five years' imprisonment. This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

In order to find further evidence, the public prosecutor's office in Aargau wants to analyze the suspect's smartphone and computer. During a house search in spring 2024, the cantonal police seized an iPhone and two MacBook Air computers. The teacher immediately demanded that the devices be sealed, while the prosecution demanded that they be unsealed.

However, the compulsory measures court rejected the prosecution's request. There were no clear indications that evidence could be found on the data carriers. The fact that someone may have been guilty of a sexual act with a child does not automatically allow the conclusion to be drawn that other crimes have been committed - especially not in the area of pornography.

Three central arguments

The public prosecutor's office presented three central arguments before the Federal Supreme Court: Firstly, it referred to the testimony of the boy's mother, according to which the teacher is said to have sent text messages to parents in which he stated that the "pulling onto the lap" was initiated by the children themselves. These messages were "clearly relevant to the offense". However, as the prosecution raised this point for the first time in the appeal proceedings, the Federal Supreme Court rejected the argument.

Secondly, the prosecution argued that paedophile offenders often photograph children, make videos or exchange child pornographic material. Such findings could provide evidence of a paedosexual disorder, which is decisive for the sentence and possible measures. However, the Federal Supreme Court held that the public prosecutor's office had not provided any scientific evidence of this and that there were no concrete indications of pornography offenses.

Thirdly, the public prosecutor's office argued that the evaluation of the seized data could provide information about a possible pedosexual tendency of the accused. As a court would have to decide on a lifelong ban on working with children in the event of a conviction - which is mandatory in the case of paedophilia - the Federal Supreme Court ruled in favour of the prosecution on this point.

Decision still open

Should a conviction be handed down, an expert opinion would be necessary. Whether photos or videos exist on the devices - or are missing - could be decisive in determining whether a paedosexual disorder is present and therapeutic measures are necessary.

The Federal Supreme Court has therefore partially upheld the public prosecutor's appeal. However, the case has not been finally decided: the dossier will be returned to the compulsory measures court, which must now examine whether further requirements for unsealing are met.

The presumption of innocence applies.