The trial at the district court of Zofingen has been interrupted due to a formal error. Google Maps

A teacher has had to answer to the district court of Zofingen AG for hitting a ten-year-old pupil in the face. The trial ended with an abandonment of proceedings.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teacher punched a boy in the face during an argument between two pupils.

She had to answer for this at the Zofingen district court.

The proceedings were discontinued due to a formal error. Show more

In March, two pupils in the district of Zofingen AG got into a fight. The class teacher intervened, causing the teacher to punch one of the boys involved in the face. The incident is not disputed by anyone involved. However, the Zofingen district court should now have clarified whether the punch was intentional.

According to the indictment, the teacher hit the ten-year-old in the left side of his face with her right half-open hand, in which she was carrying a bunch of keys. In court, there was also talk of a "slap in the face", as the "Aargauer Zeitung" reported. The victim is said to have suffered a bruised cheekbone and bleeding in his left eye as a result.

The boy's parents then pressed charges. The public prosecutor's office in Zofingen-Kulm has already found the teacher guilty. She has been sentenced to a fine of 70 daily rates of CHF 200, conditional, with a probationary period of two years, and a fine of CHF 3,600. The defendant has lodged an appeal against this.

Proceedings discontinued

According to the defense, the punch was not intentional, but a reflex. The student's behavior had contributed to the teacher's attempt at mediation getting out of hand. She still cannot explain how it could have come to this.

The prosecution replied that a pedagogical professional should not lose control of their hands, even if it was a reflex.

The compensation demanded by the prosecution is unusual: they demanded the financing of a trip to Europapark Rust for four people, including an overnight stay - worth 1,000 francs.

However, she did so in vain: the district court discontinued the proceedings due to a formal error. The signature of the boy's father was missing from a crucial document. "We can't let that pass", Thomas Meier, President of the District Court of Zofingen, is quoted as saying.