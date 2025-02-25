In the municipality of Siglistorf in the canton of Aargau, a homeowner suddenly has to pay. Google Maps

A homeowner in Siglistorf AG is faced with unexpectedly high costs for a building project before he has even submitted an application. The financial burden forces him to sell his house.

A homeowner from Siglistorf AG is faced with a difficult decision. He wanted to demolish his old farmhouse and build a new apartment building.

But before he could even submit a planning application, he received bills amounting to CHF 17,000. These costs were incurred by commissioning an external engineering firm, which spent 109.5 hours processing a preliminary decision, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Unexpected costs and psychological stress

The high bills were a heavy burden for the homeowner. The first bill for 12,000 francs, which he received on New Year's Eve, hit him particularly hard. The municipality of Siglistorf, which has its own building administration, called in an engineering firm to provide an expert opinion. The homeowner describes how this financial burden pushed him to his mental limits.

This was followed in January by a further invoice for 5,000 francs for an external expert opinion on the protection of the townscape. These costs added up to the amounts already paid for a structural survey. The homeowner, who pays alimony as a single father, is dependent on financial support from an advance inheritance from his mother.

Frustrated by bureaucratic hurdles

He already had to abandon an earlier project after losing CHF 13,000 in planning costs. The municipality kept putting obstacles in his way, which prompted him to start a new project. But here, too, he stumbled over bureaucratic hurdles and high costs.

In June, the municipality of Siglistorf passed new fee regulations that do not cover the costs of external experts. A comparison with other municipalities shows that the fees in Siglistorf are significantly higher. In Zurzach and Schneisingen, the costs for a preliminary decision would have been considerably lower.

Legal action and resignation

The municipality of Siglistorf refers to the ongoing proceedings and emphasizes that all regulations are legally binding. The homeowner also sees no possibility of taking action against the high fees. The legal process via the cantonal Department of Construction, Transport and Environment and the administrative court seems too burdensome for him.

Instead, he has decided to sell his house for 550,000 francs, even though it is 200,000 francs below the estimated value. He feels broken by the municipality and wants to make a fresh start. "I just want to get away from here," he says.

