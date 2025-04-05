The momentous relationship began via WhatsApp. Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/dpa

A young woman from Aargau falls in love with an older man online. The relationship escalated when he began to threaten the family. The mother now warns publicly: "I want to shake other parents awake."

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young woman from Aargau falls in love with a 20-year-old Tunisian man via WhatsApp, wants to marry him and sends him money, even though she has never met him in person.

The man later begins to threaten and blackmail the family, but criminal prosecution remains limited due to a lack of evidence.

The mother tells the story publicly to warn others as she fights to save her daughter, who becomes increasingly isolated and continues to believe in the relationship. Show more

A 16-year-old schoolgirl from Aargau falls in love online with Amir(name changed), a 20-year-old Tunisian. The two write to each other via WhatsApp, but never see each other in real life. The schoolgirl even wants to marry him - in Tunisia.

Her parents are only just able to stop her from going. A year later, the situation escalates: Amir suddenly makes threats, demands money and sends her mother photos of their house. The family is faced with a nightmare - but the daughter continues to believe in love. Now the mother has told her story to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

"I just want my daughter to be happy," says the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous. Her daughter was stable again after the divorce, was interested in Islam and met Amir through a friend. This friend offered to take the now 17-year-old to Tunisia on vacation, gave her Amir's number - and later disappeared completely from the family's life.

Daughter sends him money

The daughter quickly developed intense feelings for Amir, phoning him and his mother via Facetime. The parents wanted to open up, but warned against dependency: "I wanted him to understand that an underage girl sending him her pocket money was not an option." Amir assured them that he understood - while he had obviously long since received hundreds of francs from his daughter.

Then came the twist: "I received a WhatsApp message in which he wrote that he was in Bern and wanted to meet me. He wasn't here for love, but for the money," the mother told the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. Amir claimed that he had given the daughter 2,000 francs and wanted her back. Threats then followed: "He sent me a photo of our house. He wrote: 'Nice house. This is the last warning'."

The parents reported Amir to the police, but help was limited. "If we weren't living in mortal fear, there would be little point in reporting him," said the policewoman, according to the mother. The accusation of fraud is also difficult: "If someone gives money voluntarily, without coercion, it is not a criminal offense," explained a police spokesperson.

"Shitty Christians"

The daughter withdrew more and more, rebelled against her parents, called them "shitty Christians" and wanted to live with a Muslim friend. In one dramatic moment, she even wanted to jump out of the window. Her parents held her back and the police took her away in handcuffs - a scene that still brings tears to her mother's eyes: "I was green and blue. But I didn't want to report her."

The mother later searched the school laptop and found search terms such as "Zurich Langstrasse prostitution" - another shock. The daughter had apparently also searched for flights, apartments and jobs abroad. As a consequence, her cell phone and laptop were taken away. "I found her a psychologist. She didn't want to go at first, but has since been there twice and came back quite tidy."

"At 18, she can fly wherever she wants"

According to the report, the mother now fears that Amir is manipulating her daughter and perhaps trying to take advantage of her. "We now have until the fall. Then she'll be 18 - and can fly wherever she wants." Her greatest wish: "I hope that Amir will lose interest if he doesn't get any more money." According to an expert, this is often the case - if it is a scam at all.

The mother is going public with her story to warn others. As far as her daughter is concerned, there is only hope. "I hope she meets a great young man in real life. Maybe that's the only thing that will dissuade her from her obsession."

The editor created this article with the help of AI.