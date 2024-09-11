  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

1.90 instead of 30 francs Aargauer cheats brazenly at the car wash - it's going to be expensive

Sven Ziegler

11.9.2024

A man used a trick at the car wash to pay significantly less. (symbolic picture)
A man used a trick at the car wash to pay significantly less. (symbolic picture)
KEYSTONE

A man from Aargau throws Hungarian forints into the car wash instead of Swiss francs. This makes the car wash significantly cheaper - at least at first.

11.09.2024, 09:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man from Aargau inserts Hungarian forints into the car wash instead of Swiss francs.
  • This makes the wash much cheaper - at least at first.
  • The cheating now costs the 51-year-old man dearly.
Show more

A 51-year-old man from Aargau tried to save money at a car wash in the district of Lenzburg with a cheeky scam. Instead of paying the required amount in Swiss francs, he put Hungarian forint coins into the machine and thus obtained a credit of 30 francs for just 1.90 francs. 1 forint is worth the equivalent of 0.0024 Swiss francs.

The incident took place in May 2024 and has now been punished by the Aargau public prosecutor's office, as a recent penalty order shows. "Argovia Today" reported first.

The man with Hungarian roots used 15 forint coins to pay for the wash. According to the currency converter, the actual value of these coins was only around 1.90 francs. Although he was aware that he was not allowed to use the machine with forints and would have had to pay the full price, he washed his car and drove off.

Expensive wash

This cheating is now costing the 51-year-old dearly: He has been sentenced to a fine of 300 francs for minor fraudulent use of a service. In addition, he has to pay a fee of 435 francs. The 15 forint coins seized will be returned to the car wash once the penalty order has become final.

In the end, the supposedly cheap car wash was anything but cheap for the man from Aargau.

More penalty orders

Shock after online order. Basel resident orders two water pistols - and receives a penalty order

Shock after online orderBasel resident orders two water pistols - and receives a penalty order

Chase with megaphone and flashing blue lights. Drunk motorcyclist flees from police - the penalty is a tough one

Chase with megaphone and flashing blue lightsDrunk motorcyclist flees from police - the penalty is a tough one

Systematic diversion of money. Employee steals 340,000 francs on the boss's instructions

Systematic diversion of moneyEmployee steals 340,000 francs on the boss's instructions