A man from Aargau throws Hungarian forints into the car wash instead of Swiss francs. This makes the car wash significantly cheaper - at least at first.

A 51-year-old man from Aargau tried to save money at a car wash in the district of Lenzburg with a cheeky scam. Instead of paying the required amount in Swiss francs, he put Hungarian forint coins into the machine and thus obtained a credit of 30 francs for just 1.90 francs. 1 forint is worth the equivalent of 0.0024 Swiss francs.

The incident took place in May 2024 and has now been punished by the Aargau public prosecutor's office, as a recent penalty order shows. "Argovia Today" reported first.

The man with Hungarian roots used 15 forint coins to pay for the wash. According to the currency converter, the actual value of these coins was only around 1.90 francs. Although he was aware that he was not allowed to use the machine with forints and would have had to pay the full price, he washed his car and drove off.

Expensive wash

This cheating is now costing the 51-year-old dearly: He has been sentenced to a fine of 300 francs for minor fraudulent use of a service. In addition, he has to pay a fee of 435 francs. The 15 forint coins seized will be returned to the car wash once the penalty order has become final.

In the end, the supposedly cheap car wash was anything but cheap for the man from Aargau.