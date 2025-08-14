Instead of getting his money back, a man from Aargau is threatened with death by his debtor. Screenshot TeleM1

A man from Aargau lends a large sum of money to an acquaintance. When he demands the 46,000 francs back, he is threatened and now fears for his life. But the debtor should no longer be in Switzerland.

Andreas Fischer

He wanted to help an acquaintance set up a business and now fears for his life: A 35-year-old from the canton of Aargau lent a man 46,000 francs just under two years ago. He never got a penny back. On the contrary: his debtor is overcharging him with death threats, reports "TeleM1".

The two had drawn up an ordinary contract for the loan. In it, the debtor undertook to repay the 46,000 francs within three weeks. However, he refused after the deadline had expired. When the debtor asked more forcefully, the threats began.

"First he threatened to break my nose. Later, that he would kill me," the victim told TeleM1. The threats were posted on TikTok, among other places. Because he was afraid, the debtor has already moved house.

Debtor should not be in Switzerland at all

The creditor should actually have left Switzerland in March 2025, the regional broadcaster was told by the migration office in Basel. The man had also already been remanded in custody.

The fact that the authorities are "doing nothing" is what annoys him the most, says the 35-year-old creditor: "Although he should have been deported, he is at large and will not be deported." He still hasn't got his money back, but the fear remains.