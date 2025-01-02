This is what a Puch Maxi S looks like. However, this model is in Germany and has nothing to do with the incident in Aargau. Commons/GT1976

A teenager got caught up in a police check with a modified motorcycle. His father tried to avert the consequences by modifying the vehicle.

A teenager was caught during a traffic check with a modified moped. The police discovered that the moped, a Puch Maxi S, was running at a higher speed than permitted due to unauthorized parts. The boy's father, a 44-year-old from Aargau, then tried to deceive the police in order to save his son from being fined, reports the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

The Lenzburg regional police carried out a traffic check at the end of March, during which the modified motorcycle was seized and taken to a garage for examination. The father, who apparently did not agree with the police's actions, went to the workshop on the same day. There he made changes to the motorcycle himself in order to disguise the increase in performance.

Subsequent costs of over 4700 francs

The father first replaced the carburetor jets, but this only had a minor effect. To further reduce the power, he fitted an air filter with a narrowed fresh air hose. These manipulations were intended to cause a drop in performance, as stated in the penalty order.

The public prosecutor's office sentenced the father to a conditional fine of 30 daily rates of CHF 110 each, amounting to a total of CHF 3300, as well as a liaison fine of CHF 600. In addition, fees and expenses of 835 francs were incurred.

Separate proceedings are underway against the son at the juvenile prosecutor's office.

