A European gray wolf. Aska carries 43.9 percent of the genes of this species. Symbolbild: Keystone

The female dog Aska is almost half wolf - too much for the Aargau veterinary service. After her confiscation, the owner defends himself against the authorities and sparks a debate about how to deal with wolf hybrids.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dog Aska was confiscated by the Aargau veterinary service because she is too firmly wolf.

Her DNA is 43.9 percent gray wolf, exceeding the legal limit of 25 percent wild animal content for pets.

The owner disputes the DNA results, refers to pedigree documents and has lodged an appeal against the measure. Show more

The dog Aska is at the center of a dispute between her owner and the Aargau veterinary service. The cantonal authorities confiscated the animal after DNA tests revealed that Aska is almost half wolf. This exceeds the limit of 25 percent wild animal content for pets set out in the animal protection ordinance, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

The owner, a French citizen who recently moved to Switzerland, considers the measure to be disproportionate. He has lodged an appeal.

The DNA analysis shows that Aska is 43.9 percent gray wolf. The rest of her genetic make-up consists of Czechoslovakian wolfhound, German shepherd and a small unknown proportion.

The veterinary service suspects that there has been backcrossing with wolves in Aska's breeding history. The owner, however, doubts the results and refers to pedigrees that suggest a lower proportion of wolves.

Problematic keeping in apartments

In the report, Melanie Kocher from the veterinary service emphasizes the problems associated with the breeding of wolf hybrids. She warns that hybridization reverses the domestication process of dogs and brings back undesirable characteristics.

According to experts, Aska shows typical wolf behavior, which makes keeping her in an apartment problematic. The case has also sparked a debate about the breeding and trading of wolf hybrids, which is being promoted on the internet and social media.

Despite the legal battles, Aska has found a new home at the Sikypark animal rescue park, where she lives with other wolf hybrids. However, the owner has started a petition to get Aska back.