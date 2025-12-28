  1. Residential Customers
Dispute over S-Bahn contract ABB and Stadler warn against drive technology in Siemens trains

Noemi Hüsser

28.12.2025

This is what they should look like: The new S-Bahn trains from Siemens.
This is what they should look like: The new S-Bahn trains from Siemens.
Keystone

Following the award of the billion-euro contract to Siemens for new Zurich S-Bahn trains, ABB and Stadler Rail criticize the chosen drive technology and warn of possible risks.

28.12.2025

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 2.1 billion Swiss franc order for new Zurich S-Bahn trains to Siemens is causing criticism due to the barely tested drive technology.
  • ABB and Stadler Rail warn of possible risks and point to proven alternatives such as IGBT technology and existing train models.
  • SBB defends its decision.
Show more

Following the award of the CHF 2.1 billion contract for new Zurich S-Bahn trains to Siemens, a debate has broken out about the technology used. According to the Sonntagszeitung, ABB and Stadler Rail are warning of the risks of a new silicon carbide drive technology, which is considered to be more energy-efficient and quieter, but has hardly been tested in dense European commuter rail operations.

Former ABB Traction CEO Edgar Keller told the newspaper that new drive technologies had repeatedly led to problems in the past. He therefore considers the use of silicon carbide in the heavily frequented Zurich S-Bahn network to be risky. ABB continues to rely on advanced IGBT technology, which has been in use for years and now achieves comparable energy efficiency.

SBB rejects accusations

Stadler Rail also voices criticism. The company emphasizes that its offer is based on double-decker trains that have been in daily operation since 2012. In comparison, the train offered by Siemens was a new development.

SBB rejects the accusations. Due to the ongoing complaints procedure, they are not commenting on the content of the offers, but are convinced that the trains ordered will run reliably, punctually and safely.

