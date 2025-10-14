The Zurich High Court rejected a complaint about a fatal police operation in Wallisellen. The police shot and killed the kidnapper of former "vaccination boss" Christoph Berger. (symbolic image) Keystone

The police operation in Wallisellen remains without consequences: The Zurich High Court confirms the dismissal of the case. The appeal by the relatives of the kidnapper who was killed was dismissed.

The police operation against the kidnapper of former "vaccination boss" Christoph Berger in Wallisellen ZH remains unpunished. The Zurich High Court rejected an appeal by relatives of the kidnapper who was killed.

The criminal proceedings against the police officers involved will therefore be dropped, as the Zurich High Court announced on Tuesday. It thus confirmed an article in the "NZZ". An appeal against the decision can still be lodged with the Federal Supreme Court.

Christoph Berger at a media conference on the Covid-19 situation in Bern in November 2021.

The fatal operation took place on April 6, 2022, when the kidnapper shot his girlfriend, who was sitting next to him in the car, when the police tried to stop him at his home. Two police officers then used their firearms and the man also died.

According to the NZZ, the kidnapper's mother lodged an appeal against the public prosecutor's decision to discontinue the case. Relatives of the deceased girlfriend were not involved in the appeal, writes the High Court.

Self-defense or assistance in self-defense

The High Court has now ruled that the use of firearms was proportionate. "The fatal shots were self-defense or self-defense assistance to ward off the danger posed by the kidnapper," the statement reads. Because he had the firearm in his possession, no milder alternatives were apparent. It was not apparent to the police officers that the girlfriend was already dead.

The court also rejected criticism of the deployment planning. The timing and execution of the arrest were proportionate. It cannot see any other suitable options with fewer risks.

According to the NZZ, which had access to the verdict, the man had already been under surveillance for some time. The risks would have been less calculable if the man had been arrested in his home or if the couple had gone for a walk in the forest.

Six days before the operation, the 38-year-old German had kidnapped the former "vaccination chief" Christoph Berger, who had become known in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, and demanded 300,000 francs. However, he let Berger go again.