A new survey on the fall referendum shows: Support for the abolition of the imputed rental value is falling rapidly. Although approval remains high for the E-ID, lines of conflict are emerging there too.

If the trend continues, the abolition of the imputed rental value could fail again.

The approval rating for E-ID remains stable, but it will be exciting there too. Show more

According to the SRG survey, 51% of those eligible to vote on September 6 voted in favor of the imputed rental value proposal and 45% against, as detailed in a press release on Wednesday. The decline in approval by 7 percentage points with a simultaneous increase in rejection by 11 percentage points corresponds to a clear "no" trend.

According to the SRG survey, 51% of those eligible to vote on September 6 voted in favor of the imputed rental value proposal and 45% against, as detailed in a press release on Wednesday. The decline in approval by 7 percentage points with a simultaneous increase in rejection by 11 percentage points corresponds to a clear "no" trend.

However, according to the 20 Minuten/Tamedia poll conducted on September 10 and 11, the abolition of the imputed rental value is supported by a majority of 54 percent of voters - with 44 percent against and 2 percent undecided.

Owners and German-speaking Swiss in favor

According to the SRG survey, opinions are strongly dependent on housing conditions: 62% of homeowners support the abolition of the imputed rental value. But only a third of tenants are in favor - and these make up the majority of the population. The 20 Minuten/Tamedia survey puts the ratio between homeowners and tenants at 66% to 36%.

On September 28, the Swiss electorate will decide on a change in the system for taxing home ownership. (theme picture) Keystone/Steffen Schmidt

According to 20 Minuten/Tamedia, the different ways in which voters are affected play a decisive role. These include the type of housing, the urban-rural divide and the age difference.

While criticism from French-speaking Switzerland has increased significantly over the course of the campaign, according to SRG, a stable majority remains in favor in German-speaking Switzerland. In the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland, the voting intentions are therefore at a stalemate.

Left now clearly against

According to SRG, the political polarization has intensified compared to the first survey at the beginning of August: in the left-wing political spectrum, the cautious approval has given way to a clear rejection.

The strongest support comes from the SVP, with two-thirds in favor. Despite a clear "no" trend, the majority of those not affiliated with a political party are still in favor.

Clear approval of the E-ID Act

The SRG survey on September 6 showed a clear approval rating of 59% for the E-ID Act, while the 20 Minuten/Tamedia survey on September 10 and 11 showed an approval rating of 55%.

According to the 20 Minuten/Tamedia survey, the E-ID Act continues to enjoy a clear majority among Green, SP, GLP, centrist and FDP supporters, with support among GLP voters being the highest at 79%. Only the SVP base is clearly opposed to the bill, with a 70 percent "no" vote. The party-political conflict pattern of "SVP against the rest" has intensified in this bill compared to the last survey.

The E-ID Act did not find a majority among respondents with a compulsory school-leaving certificate and with an apprenticeship or commercial diploma. According to the 20 Minuten/Tamedia survey, the majority of people with a low income also rejected the bill.

The difference between the sexes is also striking: While a majority of 61 percent of men agree with the e-ID law, the proportion of women in favor is only 48 percent.

Proponents are most convinced by the view that the E-ID saves time and effort, as a separate login is no longer required for each service. The most frequently cited argument by opponents is that an e-ID infrastructure is an attractive target for cyber attacks and data theft.

Rather low voter turnout

According to the SRG survey, voter turnout is expected to remain below the long-term average of 47.1% at 44%, despite a slight increase over the course of the campaign.

The SRG survey was conducted by the gfs.bern institute from September 3 to 11 among 14,416 people. The margin of error here is +/-2.8 percentage points. The Leewas Institute survey was conducted on September 10 and 11 among 15,619 people. The margin of error there is +/-1.4 percentage points.