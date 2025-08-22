Will the vote on property tax finally put an end to the never-ending debate on imputed rental value? KEYSTONE

Cantons should be able to introduce a tax on second homes. The new tax is intended as a replacement for the abolition of the imputed rental value decided by parliament. blue News explains the proposal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 28, 2025 , Switzerland will vote on the federal decree of December 20, 2024 on cantonal property taxes on second homes.

The imputed rental value tax on properties is to be abolished. For this to happen, however, a vote must first be held on a related bill: Only if the bill on the special property tax on second properties is adopted will the taxation of imputed rental value also be abolished. Show more

What is the imputed rental value about?

If you live in your own house or apartment, you currently have to pay tax on the so-called imputed rental value as income. This means that any unearned income from renting out the property must be taxed.

In return, tax deductions can be claimed for debt interest and maintenance costs. The abolition of the imputed rental value is controversial and has been a political hot potato for years. In Switzerland, the majority of the population lives in rented accommodation.

What does the bill aim to achieve?

Parliament decided to change the system in 2024: the imputed rental value is to be abolished for primary and secondary residences. As an accompanying measure, Parliament decided to give the cantons the option of compensating for the loss of income with a new property tax on second homes.

The constitutional amendment required for this, which will now be put to the vote, is a prerequisite for abolishing the imputed rental value. This is because parliament has linked the two projects - one cannot come into force without the other.

Following the abolition of the imputed rental value, only first-time buyers will be able to deduct interest on residential property from their taxes for a certain period of time. Deductions for maintenance costs are to be abolished at federal, cantonal and municipal level.

The financial impact of the change in the system for taxing residential property depends on the level of mortgage interest rates. At the current level - 1.5 percent - the reduction in revenue for the Confederation, cantons and municipalities is estimated at around CHF 1.8 billion per year. However, if the level of mortgage interest rises to over 3 percent, the public sector is likely to collect more than it does today because the debt interest can no longer be deducted.

It remains to be seen how much the new tax on second homes will generate for the cantons. This is because the introduction of this tax is a matter for the cantons, who can also decide not to introduce it.

In order for the imputed rental value to be abolished, the constitutional amendment on property tax must first be waved through. Switzerland will vote on this bill on September 28, 2025. KEYSTONE

What do the supporters say? Because the deductibility of debts will be severely limited, supporters believe that the tax system will lose an incentive to maintain high mortgages for one's own house or apartment.

And the new property tax gives the cantons and municipalities the opportunity to choose tailor-made solutions.

The Federal Council and Parliament support the change in the system for taxing residential property.

The FDP calls the imputed rental value an unfair tax on income that does not exist.

The SVP argues that the imputed rental value penalizes the thrifty, for whom personal responsibility and independence are important. At the same time, it encourages indebtedness.

The Homeowners' Association (HEV) speaks of homeowners being overtaxed by the imputed rental value. Especially at retirement age, when incomes fall, the imputed rental value has a full impact.

For the young conservative parties, the bill makes an important contribution to making home ownership more accessible to the younger generation. Show more

What do the opponents of the bill say? The SP argues that wealthy homeowners in particular would benefit from the system change. Due to the foreseeable loss of tax revenue, there is a threat of tax increases in the cantons.

The Greens fear that lower tax revenues could exacerbate the austerity measures announced by the federal government. And without the current deduction options, there would be fewer incentives to renovate houses to make them more energy-efficient.

Both middle-class voices and the construction industry point out that without tax deductions for home renovations, the industry would lose out on orders.

Conference of Municipal Presidents of Mountain Resorts fears a loss of income for the construction industry because there would be fewer incentives to renovate buildings. Thefears a loss of income for the construction industry because there would be fewer incentives to renovate buildings.

The mountain cantons also reject the bill. They see themselves disproportionately affected by the abolition of the imputed rental value for vacation homes. The special property tax for second homes would raise numerous new legal and demarcation issues. Show more

By the way.... For the first time, ballot papers with questions in Romansh will be made available for this vote.

In future, trilingual ballot papers (German, Italian and Romansh) will be produced for federal votes in the canton of Graubünden. Show more

