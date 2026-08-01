Huge crowds turned out for the farm brunch. Around 80,000 people treated themselves to culinary delights on August 1 this year.

Here's what it's all about According to the Swiss Farmers' Union, around 80,000 people enjoyed a brunch featuring culinary delights on August 1.

283 farms hosted brunch events, according to a press release from the Farmers' Association.

Among the guests this year were several members of the Federal Council. Summary created with

The farm brunch on August 1 continues to be very popular. According to the Swiss Farmers' Union, around 80,000 people treated themselves to culinary delights this year.

283 farms hosted brunch events, according to a press release issued by the Farmers’ Association on Saturday. The event thrives on personal interaction and encounters between farming families and the general public, said Andrea Camadini, project manager for the August 1 Brunch.

Several members of the Federal Council were present

Among the guests this year were several members of the Federal Council. Federal President Guy Parmelin had brunch in Hildisrieden, Lucerne; Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider in Boécourt, Jura; Justice Minister Beat Jans in Biembach, Bern, in the Emmental region; and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Düdingen, Fribourg.