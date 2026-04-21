Anger in the Bernese Oberland: population rejects army over noise protection plans Over 170 citizens attended the information event on the fighter jet. Image: Petar Marjanović Johannes Gumpinger (right): "The army is not taking the population seriously." Image: Petar Marjanović Kurt Fankhauser lives right next to the airfield and says: "My ancestors were dispossessed because of the airfield - they didn't even get 30 centimes per square meter." Image: Petar Marjanović The army was on site with four cadres and experts. Image: Petar Marjanović Johannes Gumpinger (right) was one of those who asked critical questions. Image: Petar Marjanović Anger in the Bernese Oberland: population rejects army over noise protection plans Over 170 citizens attended the information event on the fighter jet. Image: Petar Marjanović Johannes Gumpinger (right): "The army is not taking the population seriously." Image: Petar Marjanović Kurt Fankhauser lives right next to the airfield and says: "My ancestors were dispossessed because of the airfield - they didn't even get 30 centimes per square meter." Image: Petar Marjanović The army was on site with four cadres and experts. Image: Petar Marjanović Johannes Gumpinger (right) was one of those who asked critical questions. Image: Petar Marjanović

Soundproof windows against fighter jet noise? For the people of the Haslital, this is "absolutely ridiculous" - and they said so to the face of the DDPS at Meiringen airfield on Monday evening.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 170 local residents vented their anger at Meiringen airfield on Monday evening about the future louder F-35 fighter jets.

The DDPS presented noise protection measures - in particular soundproof windows - which were criticized in the hall as insufficient.

The cancellation at short notice of the planned acoustic comparison between the F-35 and F/A-18 caused additional displeasure. Show more

Anyone driving from Bern to the eastern Oberland can already see them on the roadside: yellow posters, red letters - "No F-35 in Meiringen-Unterbach". Placed on barns, in some places attached to garden walls. The message is clear: things are boiling in the Haslital.

On Monday evening at Meiringen airfield, it became clear just how deep the outrage runs. Around 170 residents from Meiringen, Unterbach, Brienzwiler and Schattenhalb had come - many with years of anger in their bellies.

The reason: the new F-35 fighter jets, which are to be stationed in Switzerland from 2030, are considered to be significantly louder than their predecessors, the F/A-18. The residents, who have lived with the noise of fighter jets for years, are not prepared to put up with this in the narrow valley.

It was clear early on in the question and answer session that technical details would not dispel the mistrust. One citizen from Unterbach shouted in the assembly hall at the airfield: "We've been fighting for 40 years to get our rights. Now they're saying again that it's not a problem. That's sad, but true."

Posters with the slogan "No F-35 in Meiringen-Unterbach" have been hanging in the Meiringen area for months. They were put up by the IGF Alpine Region association. Picture: Keystone

"This is ridiculous!"

The mood changed completely shortly afterwards when representatives of the Department of Defense (DDPS) presented the planned noise protection measures. The army wants to have soundproof windows installed in excessively noisy houses at the taxpayers' expense - or at least offer to do so. However, roofs or walls are not to be specially insulated.

"Soundproof windows are absolutely ridiculous," said one citizen, who introduced himself as Hansruedi Signer. "Real protection also includes renovations to the roof and walls." This earned him applause from the audience. Another participant, Maya Michel, criticized: "The federal government completely renovates everything in its own buildings, but only does the minimum for private buildings."

Another resident referred to outdated standards: his house had received federal windows twenty years ago - now it gets nothing, even though modern noise protection has long demanded triple glazing.

Johannes Gumpinger (r.): "The army doesn't take the population seriously." Picture: Petar Marjanović

Many reacted with a shake of the head when an Armasuisse representative wanted to break off the discussion at 8.33 pm, although it should have lasted until 8.45 pm according to the invitation. Several disappointed shouts of "No!" echoed through the auditorium.

One man shouted into the audience microphone: "I no longer know what to believe tonight - and what is another lie." It was only after several shouts that Bruno Locher, Head of Space and Environment at the General Secretariat of the DDPS, decided to give the public ten more minutes.

Uncertainty instead of trust

Particularly disappointing for many: The announced "listening comparison" between an F-35 and an F/A-18 had been canceled at short notice. The Italian Air Force, which had planned to send one of its jets for the test, had to cancel the visit for "operational reasons". At least that's what an army representative reported.

This was the biggest setback for the residents of Meiringen. Some suspect that it was intentional, for fear that the "true" noise level could become visible.

Colonel Marc Studer, commander of the airfield, was unable to answer the question of whether a new date would be set before May 18 - i.e. before the objection period begins: "I'm fighting to make it possible. But I can't promise it - I don't have an F-35 here yet."

What the DDPS says According to Empa calculations, the F-35 is around three decibels louder , which corresponds to a doubling of the sound energy, but not a doubling of the perceived volume.

On the other hand, flight movements would be halved to a maximum of 2500 per year. Training flights on Monday mornings and Friday afternoons will no longer take place. In future, the last take-off will also be at 8.40 pm (instead of 9.15 pm).

Around 130 buildings are affected by excessive noise, 48 of which reach the "alarm value". Two residential buildings are also being investigated for vibrations. Show more

The DDPS has given assurances that each affected building will be examined individually. However, those who have already received soundproof windows from the federal government are unlikely to be considered a second time. The total costs amount to around 30 million Swiss francs - 6 percent of which is attributable to Meiringen.

The army has drawn up detailed maps showing which buildings will have to reckon with which noise. Picture: Petar Marjanović

Procedure runs from mid-May

The planning approval procedure for the airfield starts on May 18, 2026. Municipalities and private individuals have until 17 June to submit objections and objections, after which the Federal Council will decide on the object sheet.

However, these deadlines remained secondary on Monday evening. Many say that Empa's noise calculations do not reflect the narrow valley basin in the Bernese Oberland. And as long as no F-35 takes off here, everything remains theoretical when it comes to noise.

Kurt Fankhauser lives right next to the airfield. After the event, he told blue News: "My family has been here for over 60 years. My ancestors were dispossessed because of the airfield - they didn't even get 30 centimes per square meter. These are old stories. But we keep hearing nonsense from the army here." He had come to the information event in the expectation that the army would provide clear facts and say where the journey was going. "The army has disappointed us once again."

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