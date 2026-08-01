A campaign with tens of thousands of supporters is calling for a change in policy: While several countries are jointly investigating sexual abuse committed under the influence of drugs, Switzerland is not participating.

Medusa from Greek mythology lends her name to the project—she symbolizes survivors, strength, female rage, and the reclaiming of power.

«Project Medusa» Abuse Under the Influence of Drugs: 30,000 Call on Switzerland to Take Action

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Here's what it's all about A campaign with over 30,000 signatures is calling for Switzerland to participate in “Project Medusa.” The international operation combats sexual abuse involving drugs.

"Project Medusa" specifically targets online networks where perpetrators plan and glorify abuse while under the influence of drugs and distribute recordings of it.

According to Fedpol, Switzerland is not participating in the Europol initiative for “operational reasons.” The campaign calls for a national task force, improved data collection, and more resources and support for those affected. Summary created with

Iwona and Paula L., who were drugged in Switzerland by Iwona’s then-partner and abused in Switzerland by Iwona’s then-partner. Gisèle Pélicot in France, whose husband had regularly drugged her for nearly ten years and had her raped by other men.

The three courageous women came forward—but the abuse they suffered is not an isolated case.

A new Europol project, “Project Medusa,” is taking action against sexual abuse committed under the influence of substances. But Switzerland is not participating. A campaign on the Campax platform aims to change that.

“To the United Federal Assembly and Federal Councilor Beat Jans,” writes the initiator. “With the Medusa project, other countries are demonstrating that decisive action is possible. Switzerland does not lack the technical, financial, or legal capacity; rather, it lacks the structure and the political will. That must change.”

Among other things, the campaign calls for a national task force and for Switzerland to participate in Europol operations such as Project Medusa, “instead of just standing by and watching.”

The initiative has received widespread support. After just under a week, it has already gathered over 30,000 signatures—thus exceeding its initial goal several times over.

Key information about the Medusa project.

What is “Project Medusa”?

The Medusa Project is a community initiative aimed at combating sexual violence involving the use of substances in intimate relationships—that is, when people are drugged and then abused.

In English, this is called “drug-facilitated sexual assault,” or DFSA for short. According to “Project Medusa,” the victims are almost exclusively women, and the perpetrators are almost exclusively men.

The Medusa project places a special focus on online communities such as Telegram chat groups, where users discuss DFSA, share tips, incite others to commit acts of sexual abuse, and post photos and videos of sexual abuse.

The Medusa Project was launched in April 2026.

Where does the project's name come from?

It is named after Medusa, the woman with snake hair. In Greek mythology, the young woman Medusa was raped by the sea god Poseidon in the temple of Athena.

Instead of helping the victim, Athena punished Medusa for desecrating her temple and turned her into a monster with snake hair, whose gaze turns anyone to stone.

In the context of sexual abuse, Medusa has long symbolized survivors, strength, female anger, and the reclaiming of power.

Some survivors of sexual abuse get a Medusa tattoo—they use the motif to shed their shame and show their strength. www.imago-images.de

Why was “Project Medusa” launched?

According to a statement by the British National Crime Agency, the "Project Medusa" investigation was a result of the research conducted by STRG_F, reports Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR). STRG_F is an NDR investigative journalism series aimed at a young audience.

Journalists Isabell Beer and Isabel Ströh spent years investigating online rape networks. They gained access to Telegram groups, some of which had over 70,000 members from all over the world.

There, users discuss how to drug and rape women, egg each other on, and share recordings of the crimes.

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According to the men, the women they abuse are mostly their wives, partners, or sisters.

Since 2022, the NDR journalists had been alerting investigative authorities in Germany and abroad to the international network of rapists. In the case of a woman from Lower Saxony whose husband had repeatedly drugged and raped her for at least 15 years, NDR reports that it was only after repeated inquiries by the journalists that an investigation was launched.

Who's in?

The project is led by Germany and the United Kingdom. Brazil, Canada, France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United States are also participating.

What has the project accomplished?

In July, “Project Medusa” took stock of its progress so far—just under four months after the operation was launched. To date, 57 perpetrators have been arrested and 158 victims have been brought to safety. 113 investigations are ongoing, and 274 additional leads have been identified.

In July, the project took stock of its progress for the first time. Europol/Project Medusa

Why isn't Switzerland included?

The “Tages-Anzeiger” contacted the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol). Fedpol simply replied that Switzerland is not participating for “operational reasons.” A follow-up inquiry from the “Tages-Anzeiger” asking for specifics regarding these reasons went unanswered.

Instead, the *Tages-Anzeiger* has learned that Switzerland occasionally receives individual inquiries related to this issue. Fedpol forwards these to the relevant cantons. It has no knowledge of any ongoing criminal proceedings.

The investigative work is therefore the responsibility of the cantonal police forces. When asked by the newspaper, they declined to comment on their procedures and investigative approaches for tactical reasons.

The *Tages-Anzeiger* inquired with other agencies. The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security, for example, immediately hands over knockout drops seized at the border to the relevant cantonal police.

The Federal Office for Cybersecurity notes that reports of rape chat rooms or similar observations are a matter for regional law enforcement agencies.

What exactly is the campaign calling for in Switzerland?

In addition to the national task force and participation in “Project Medusa,” the more than 30,000 signatories are calling for systematic monitoring, resources, and a legal framework for the cantons, as well as the expansion of services for those affected.

DFSA cases should be systematically tracked in Switzerland. “Without reliable figures, the problem remains invisible, and policymakers and the judiciary lack a basis for action,” the campaign text states.

Furthermore, the cantons would need the resources and legal tools to identify and prosecute perpetrators on forums and platforms such as Telegram.

In addition, the signatories call for specialized therapy, counseling, and support for victims that are tailored to the specific stresses caused by these crimes.

“Those who remain silent protect the perpetrators,” writes the initiator. “We call on the Federal Assembly and the Federal Council to act now.”