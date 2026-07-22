The alleged abuse case involving a former Aargau SVP member of the cantonal parliament is even more extensive than previously known. According to the indictment, he is accused of drugging and sexually abusing his ex-wife a total of 140 times over a period of more than 13 years.

Here's what it's all about According to the indictment, the defendant's ex-wife is considered the primary victim.

She is said to have been drugged and abused 140 times over a period of more than 13 years.

The prosecution is seeking a life sentence, in part for multiple counts of attempted murder. Summary created with

The allegations against a former SVP member of the Grand Council from the canton of Aargau are taking on even greater proportions.

Until now, the focus has been primarily on the alleged assaults on a woman from Poland and her daughter. Now, an investigation by SRF reveals: The main victim is said to be the accused’s ex-wife.

140 assaults over 13 years

The man is alleged to have drugged and sexually abused his then-wife for more than 13 years. In total, the prosecution accuses him of 140 assaults on his ex-wife. He is alleged to have filmed the alleged acts.

The woman continues to suffer from the consequences to this day. It was only later that the accused is said to have targeted a mother and her then 15-year-old daughter from Poland.

The victim is said to be, above all, his underage daughter. The former politician is alleged to have abused her a total of 44 times over the course of a year. The man was finally arrested just under three years ago. He has been in pretrial detention ever since.

Charge of attempted murder

The former cantonal legislator is not only accused of sexual abuse.

The prosecution is charging him with, among other things, multiple counts of attempted murder. By using the sedatives, he put his victims in acute danger of death.

Even small amounts of the knockout drugs used could result in an overdose and lead to fatal respiratory arrest.

The prosecution is seeking a life sentence. The accused is presumed innocent.