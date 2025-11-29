The car ultimately came to a standstill lying on its roof. Kantonspolizei Zürich

Several people were injured in an accident on the highway near Bülach on Saturday night. The A51 had to be closed for several hours.

Dominik Müller

At around 11.30 p.m. on Friday, two cars were traveling on the A51 coming from Hardwald in the direction of Kloten ZH. Before the Bülach-West exit, the driver presumably lost control of his vehicle, wrote the Zurich cantonal police in a statement.

The car grazed the right-hand crash barrier, then collided with a green directional separator on the exit ramp, then drove up an embankment, crashed sideways over a retaining wall back onto the highway, skidded across the carriageway, collided with the central crash barrier and finally came to a standstill lying on its roof.

The fire department had to rescue the driver and two passengers from the wrecked vehicle. The emergency services transported the three 18- to 19-year-old men to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Three arrests and appeal for witnesses

According to the press release, the Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident. It is also still unclear who was driving the vehicle.

In connection with the accident, the Zurich cantonal police arrested three 19-year-old men who were presumably traveling in a second vehicle together with the vehicle involved in the accident.

The accident caused damage to over a hundred meters of road infrastructure and the road was heavily soiled. As a result, the A51 had to be closed in both directions for several hours by the fire department in the area of the Bülach-West junction.

The Zurich police are asking anyone who can provide information about the accident or the driving style of the two cars to get in touch.