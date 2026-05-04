An illegal brothel was uncovered in Zurich's Niederdorf district. (archive picture) sda

A chance approach in Zurich's Niederdorf district led to the discovery of an illegal brothel - a 40-year-old woman offered sex services to a plainclothes policeman.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A plainclothes policeman uncovered an illegal brothel in Zurich's Niederdorf district through a chance encounter.

Investigations led to a 40-year-old operator who was organizing sex work without a permit and also possessed illegal sexual enhancers and drugs.

The woman was convicted, and one of the sex workers involved also had to answer for illegal residence. Show more

The police have uncovered an illegal brothel in Zurich's Niederdorf district. The investigation was triggered by a chance encounter: on a day in June, a plainclothes policeman was approached by a 40-year-old woman who offered him an hour with two sex workers for 200 francs, as reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

The subsequent investigation by the city and cantonal police and the Zurich-Limmat public prosecutor's office led to a major case of illegal prostitution, drug trafficking and drug possession. The accused ran a brothel in a run-down building in Niederdorf under the name "Salon 200" without a license.

She employed several women there without a valid work permit. A sex worker from the Dominican Republic was staying in Switzerland as a tourist and was working illegally. She had to hand over part of her earnings to the operator.

During further undercover investigations, the accused also sold the sexual enhancer Kamagra, which is banned in Switzerland. A house search revealed large quantities of the illegal preparations as well as cocaine and ecstasy. The woman was temporarily detained, the newspaper continues.

Sentenced by summary penalty order

The public prosecutor's office has since sentenced the 40-year-old woman to an unconditional fine and a fine. The sex worker involved was also prosecuted for illegal residence and employment.

The case shows how a chance contact led to the discovery of an extensive illegal business in Zurich's Niederdorf district.