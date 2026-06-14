Supporters of higher barriers to civil service have prevailed. Swiss voters have approved the revised Civil Service Act at the ballot box with around 53 percent. (Featured image) Keystone

The transition from military service to civilian service will become more difficult. According to projections by gfs.bern on behalf of SRG, voters have approved the amendment to the Civilian Service Act with 53 percent of the vote in favor.

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The legislative changes pushed through by the conservative majority in Parliament were challenged by a referendum launched by the Young Greens and the Civiva association. They were supported by the SP, the Greens, and the GLP, as well as the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (Gsoa).

Recent polls showed a dead heat between supporters and opponents. In the end, the government proposal prevailed. According to political scientist Urs Bieri of gfs.bern, public opinion followed a familiar pattern for government proposals. “If you don’t know exactly what it’s about, you’re more likely to vote yes,” he said on Swiss Radio SRF.

The Civil Service Act had barely been discussed in the shadow of the SVP initiative. That is why the majority of voters trusted the “yes” recommendation from the government and parliament. However, the result is not a triumphant victory for the proponents. “Almost half the population said ‘no,’ which may still lead to discussions,” said Bieri.

A similar proposal to weaken the civil service failed in the National Council six years ago. In 2023, Parliament called for a new version through a motion.

Six hurdles

With the “yes” vote, six new measures in the Civilian Service Act will soon take effect. For example, in the future, anyone transferring from the army must complete at least 150 days of civilian service, regardless of the number of army service days still remaining.

Those who have completed all their military training days will no longer be able to switch to civilian service and thereby avoid mandatory shooting practice. The 1.5-to-1 ratio of civilian service days to military service days will also apply to non-commissioned officers and officers.

Furthermore, there is also an annual service obligation for civilian service. If requests to switch are approved during basic training, civilian service personnel must complete their long-term service by the end of the year following their approval at the latest—earlier than is currently the case. And assignments that require students to have already begun studies in human medicine, dentistry, or veterinary medicine are no longer permitted.

Further Reform Plans

All of this is intended to make civilian service less attractive. In the eyes of a center-right parliamentary majority, too many conscripts have been switching from the military to civilian service for some time now. In 2025, 7,211 people were admitted to civilian service—more than ever before. In the military, on the other hand, declining numbers are expected.

Civil defense already has too few personnel. One reason for this is early departures, including those switching from the military to civilian service. Those who cannot reconcile military service with their conscience can now perform civilian alternative service, which lasts longer than service in the military, thereby providing proof of their commitment. A review of conscience is no longer necessary.

What compulsory service will look like in the future is still open. The Federal Council is proposing two options. One is compulsory security service for men. This service would have to be performed in the military or in a future disaster response organization—which would combine civil defense and civilian service. Parliament is calling for mandatory security service for men to be introduced as soon as possible. In addition, the National Council has commissioned a report from the Federal Council on the reintroduction of the examination of conscience.

A Quiet Referendum Campaign

Despite close poll results, the referendum campaign on the Civil Service Act was relatively calm. The focus was clearly on the SVP’s “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” initiative.

A “Yes” committee comprising center-right parties and military organizations wanted civilian service to once again become an alternative for men who, for genuine reasons of conscience, do not wish to serve in the army. Civilian service must not become a convenient way out for those seeking to avoid military service.

Opponents of the reform, however, warned that it would weaken the civil service. These workers would be missing where they are needed most: in care homes, hospitals, and schools; in nature conservation and environmental protection; and in agriculture and alpine farming. According to the Federal Council, the number of civil service personnel will drop by 40 percent with the new requirements.