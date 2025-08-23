One of the first license plates of the new canton of Jura, photographed on August 7, 1979: the security standard of license plates has not changed since then. KEYSTONE

The Federal Council considers the security features of Swiss license plates to be sufficient: André Seiler from Plaque Suisse, on the other hand, considers them to be outdated and refers to international standards.

The security features have not been changed since 1971.

Seiler himself has difficulty distinguishing forgeries, which can be ordered online, from the original. Show more

The Federal Council sees no reason to revise the security standards of Swiss number plates. This was announced in response to a question from SVP member of the Council of States Werner Salzmann, who had questioned the security of the plates. Salzmann argued that the security features had remained unchanged since 1971.

André Seiler, Managing Director of Plaque Suisse, sharply criticized this stance. He described the current security features, such as the reflective foil with laser markings, as inadequate. In his opinion, it is hardly possible for police officers to reliably check these features, as the incidence of light plays a decisive role.

Seiler went on to say in Blick that the counterfeiting of signs is a growing problem in Switzerland. He himself had ordered a counterfeit from France, which could hardly be distinguished from the original. In comparison, other countries had already introduced more advanced technologies such as holograms or digital signatures.

20 counterfeit plates last year

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) explained that the discussion about digital number plates is still in its infancy internationally. Nevertheless, developments in this area are being monitored so that adjustments can be made if necessary.

Not a fake: the license plate with the number SG 1 in a photo from February 2013, which was sold for 135,000 Swiss francs at an online auction organized by the St. Gallen Road Traffic Office. KEYSTONE

Seiler is convinced that the national government is underestimating the risk of counterfeiting. Although the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) only discovered 20 counterfeit plates in 2024, the number of unreported cases is probably higher.

"According to my information, counterfeiting is on the increase," Seiler tells Blick. He was even asked to conduct training courses for BAZG employees in order to better recognize forgeries.

Seiler insists on safety standards

Despite the lack of official statistics on counterfeit signs, Seiler emphasizes that safety standards urgently need to be raised. He sees this not only as a necessity, but also as an opportunity for his company, half of which is owned by the German company Tönnjes, which is considered the market leader in Europe.

Seiler emphasizes that he is not interested in business benefits, but in improving safety standards. As a passionate expert on control plates, he would be delighted if modernization were to be driven forward.

This could also strengthen Plaque Suisse's position, particularly in terms of modernizing its machinery and developing new license plates.