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Trial in Frauenfeld TG Accused admits knife attack in court

SDA

23.4.2026 - 08:57

A man allegedly killed his father with several stab wounds at his home in Gachnang TG. (symbolic image)
A man allegedly killed his father with several stab wounds at his home in Gachnang TG. (symbolic image)
Keystone

The accused in a homicide in Gachnang TG in 2023 admitted to attacking his father with knives in the Frauenfeld district court on Thursday. According to the indictment, he is said to have watched his father die after the crime.

Keystone-SDA

23.04.2026, 08:57

23.04.2026, 09:10

"I asked my father for an advance on an inheritance for a condominium," said the 51-year-old in court on Thursday morning. An argument had ensued. He then attacked his father.

"I panicked and feared for my life because of my schizophrenia. That's why I pulled out the knives I had taken with me and started stabbing him," said the accused.

A voice in his head told him to ask his father about an advance inheritance in the middle of the night. He was "incredibly sorry" for the crime, the accused continued.

The 51-year-old is accused of killing his father at his home in Gachnang TG on a night in November 2023. The charge is murder.

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