Ticino State Councillor Norman Gobbi, Lega politician. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

Two police officers were charged with obstructing prosecution after a check on State Councillor Norman Gobbi. Now the criminal court in Bellinzona has handed down its verdict.

The two police officers from Ticino who were charged with obstructing prosecution following an inspection of State Councillor Norman Gobbi before the criminal court in Bellinzona have been acquitted. The verdict was announced late on Wednesday afternoon.

The two men were accused by the public prosecutor's office of disobeying the law by not taking a blood sample from State Councillor Gobbi after a traffic accident on the A2 highway on November 14, 2023. Public prosecutor Andrea Pagani had demanded a 30-day fine for them, which was conditionally suspended for two years.

The president of the criminal court in Bellinzona, Elettra Bernasconi Matti, however, acquitted them. She was of the opinion that the two defendants, aged 40 and 47, may have made a mistake when they failed to take a blood test. However, they had not acted intentionally.