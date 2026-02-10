Not always in a good mood with the cell phone: Here Andrea Caroniand Karin Keller-Sutter in 2017. Picture: KEYSTONE

Hundreds of protest messages keep flooding the inboxes of politicians. Email campaigns are the sit-in of the digital age. But are these mass emails actually legal? blue News asked.

Stefan Michel

According to the federal government, mass emails with political content are legal even without the consent of the recipient.

"Anti-democratic", "mail terror","cyber attack". Members of the National Council did not hold back with their verdicts on a flood of protest emails that they received within a short space of time. This was triggered by the decision in the winter session to cut back on the prevention of domestic violence against women, after which parliamentarians are said to have received half a million emails.

Last week, another email campaign made headlines: The municipality of Spreitenbach claims to have received over 850 emails from senders protesting against a hunting exhibition in the "Umwelt Arena". Hunting is cruelty to animals, the organization Wild beim Wild had publicly argued. Anyone who shares this opinion should make their disapproval known to the municipality of Spreitenbach.

The municipality then filed a criminal complaint against the organization - for misuse of a telecommunications system. "Not because of the content, but because we are the wrong addressee," Patrick Geissmann, head of administration at the municipality, told blue News.

"We are not the licensing authority, nor does the Umwelt Arena belong to the municipality." The Umwelt Arena Spreitenbach is owned by a foundation set up by building contractor and environmental protection pioneer Walter Schmid.

Spam or expression of opinion?

Politicians and the judiciary have been taking action against advertising spam for years, albeit with little success. But what about mass mailings with political content? Is it permissible to flood the mailboxes of individuals or institutions in protest?

The Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) provides an initial assessment: "The mass mailing of political or religious messages is generally never considered spam." Only advertising mailings can be classified as such, explains Bakom. However, only the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) can say exactly where the boundary between the expression of political opinion and spam lies.

In its response to blue News, Seco refers to the Federal Act against Unfair Competition. This stipulates that spam regulations only apply if e-mails pursue a commercial purpose. On its website, the State Secretariat specifies: "If your advertising is not suitable for influencing economic competition, you therefore do not have to comply with the spam regulations (...)." In addition to political content, religious messages are also exempt, according to Seco.

In order to send advertising to a person, their prior consent is required. However, this is not required if it is an expression of opinion.

Martin Steiger, spokesperson for the organization Digitale Gesellschaft Schweiz (Swiss Digital Society) and lawyer, explains: "We assume that it is generally permissible to send mass political protest emails." The organization does not see this as prohibited spam and the recipients are normally already in the public eye.

"We also consider it permissible to call for political protest in the form of appropriate emails and other expressions of opinion," says the lawyer specializing in digital law. In principle, these are demonstrations in the digital space. Physical demonstrations can also lead to people's freedom being restricted. Instead of an overcrowded mailbox, traffic jams.

"Mass emails are annoying instead of convincing"

However, the Spreitenbach case, where the senders made a mistake about the addressee, could be a special case. The court will decide whether a politically motivated flood of emails becomes illegal because they were sent to the wrong institution.

Martin Steiger from the Swiss Digital Society has a tip for groups fighting for a cause: "Mass emails are annoying instead of convincing or making an effective statement." According to the lawyer, better political persuasion can be achieved with targeted communication. "A common alternative is to collect signatures in the form of a petition." Instead of delivering the same message a thousand times over, a thousand people can sign a single message.

Seco also warns that spam regulations do not have to be observed for political and religious issues. Nevertheless, it is "in everyone's interest" not to exploit this for mass mailings.