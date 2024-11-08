The Zurich district court does not send a 32-year-old man to prison for a "blatant speeding offense", but postpones the sentence in favor of inpatient drug treatment. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Within four minutes, a 32-year-old is flashed twice in Zurich: once with 34 and once with 64 km/h too much on the speedometer. The fact that the Rolls-Royce driver doesn't have to spend two years in jail has to do with his addiction.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 32-year-old man is flashed twice in Zurich in June 2022, where he is speeding at least 23 and 64 km/h respectively.

Due to the "blatant speeding", the man was a "danger to the safety of other road users".

Before the district court, the defendant admitted to speeding in his father's Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The driver has now been sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment, which will be postponed in favor of inpatient therapy because the offender is apparently a drug addict. Show more

Trial at Zurich District Court on 7 November: the defendant is a 32-year-old man who was flashed twice within four minutes in Switzerland's largest city in July 2022.

First, the offender was traveling out of town on Seestrasse at a speed of at least 84 km/h. Shortly afterwards, he was driving in the opposite direction, but this time he was said to be doing at least 114 km/h. The speed limit is 50 km/h. The man does not have a valid driver's license.

Among other things, this earns him a charge of gross violation of traffic regulations: The public prosecutor's office speaks in court of "blatant speeding" and of a "danger to the safety of other road users" because the accused was traveling at least 64 km/h too fast.

"I don't like being in custody that much"

This is not the first time that the driver has been in trouble with the law because of his driving: There are proceedings against him in Nidwalden, according to Blick. He is also said to be known to the police in Spain. His offences led to his arrest on 4 October 2022, but the son of a good family was released a day later. "I don't really like being in custody," he says in court about the episode.

The defendant does not reveal why he was traveling in his father's Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Instead, he talks about his drug problem: "A psychiatrist diagnosed me with hyperactivity." According to an expert opinion, there is a high risk of relapse. The speeding driver would like to live an abstinent life, but that is "a little difficult", he testifies.

This is what a Rolls-Royce Cullinan looks like. Archive image: Commons/Calreyn88

When he was speeding, however, he was sober, says the 32-year-old. He is remorseful: "I was the biggest asshole, excuse the expression," Blick quotes him as saying. No wonder: both the prosecution and the defense are demanding an unconditional prison sentence of 23 and 18 months respectively, which is to be postponed in each case.

This has to do with the defendant's drug addiction: Both parties want the man to undergo inpatient therapy. The court followed this request: it handed down a two-year prison sentence, which was postponed in favor of inpatient therapy. There is also a 100 franc fine. "If this doesn't work, and it will be tough, there is no way around the prison sentence," warns the judge.