Cocaine treatments have increased by over 40 percent since 2020 (symbolic image) Christian Charisius/dpa

More and more people in Switzerland are seeking help for addiction problems: in 2024 there were over 40,000 treatments, mainly for alcohol, but the sharpest increase is for cocaine.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2024, over 40,000 people sought help for addiction problems, almost half for alcohol.

Cocaine treatments have increased by over 40 percent since 2020.

Alcohol is often treated late, while cocaine and gambling addiction are on the rise. Show more

More than 40,000 people sought help for addiction problems in specialized facilities in 2024, almost half of them for alcohol. Cocaine recorded the strongest growth since 2020 with over 40% more treatments. The latest data from the act-info monitoring system funded by the Federal Office of Public Health show alarming trends:

Alcohol at the top

With almost 20,000 treatment admissions, alcohol remains the clear number one. Those affected are on average 45 years old, and it often takes over ten years between conspicuous consumption and first treatment - longer than with other substances. This delay is due to the social acceptance of alcohol, which prevents those affected from seeking help for a long time.

Cocaine is booming

More than 5,000 people sought help for powder cocaine or crack cocaine in 2024, with crack accounting for almost 20 percent. Demand has risen by over 40 percent since 2020, driven by low prices and high availability - especially among 25 to 39-year-olds, who often start using it around the age of 20. Cocaine has thus established itself in broad sections of society.

Other substances and behavioral addictions

Opioids such as heroin resulted in around 4,000 admissions to treatment, including over 1,500 opioid agonist treatments; cannabis also accounted for over 4,000 cases. Sleeping pills and tranquillizers affected around 2,000 people. For behavioral addictions, around 3,500 treatments began, led by gambling and gambling with 1,300 admissions and a similar increase of over 40 percent since 2020.

These substances have higher rates of re-treatment, which underlines their strong addictive potential. Those affected often live precariously, use several drugs at the same time and frequently switch between crack, cocaine and opioids. Only a fraction seek help - alcoholics in particular normalize their consumption for a long time.