Craftsmanship, style and a great deal of passion: Atelier Le Coq was an institution in Wettingen for four decades - now the owners are retiring.

Samuel Walder

After 41 years, Doris and Georg Hahn are closing their upholstery and curtain atelier "Le Coq" in Wettingen at the end of October and retiring.

The traditional business, which stood for quality craftsmanship and personal advice, is experiencing great demand from long-standing customers before it closes.

In the absence of new talent, long-time employee Patricia Bruhin takes over the legacy and opens her own studio in Nesselnbach in November. Show more

It's a farewell in style - literally. After 41 years, Doris and Georg Hahn are closing their popular upholstery and curtain atelier on Landstrasse in Wettingen AG. October 31st marks the end of Le Coq. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, it's time for the owners to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

Since the announcement, the store has been buzzing like never before. "Since we informed our customers, we've been overwhelmed with orders," Georg Hahn tells the newspaper. No wonder: many want to get one last bit of advice from the Hahns, refresh their favorite pieces or have new curtains sewn.

From cellar to cult label

What began in 1984 in a small cellar room has developed over four decades into an established name in the region. Custom-made furnishings, creative ideas, personal service - Atelier Le Coq stands for craftsmanship with heart. "We have left our mark on countless apartments, houses and public buildings," says Georg Hahn proudly.

And it didn't stop at sofas and curtains: even an original bed from a French ruler once ended up in his hands - somewhere in a stately home in England. The details? They remain discreet. So much style is a must.

Passion instead of profit

Despite the growing online trade and changing living trends, the studio has held its own. "You just want to sit in an armchair - you can't do that virtually," says Doris Hahn with a wink. What has always characterized the couple: their passion for what they do. "The financial side was never a priority," emphasizes Georg Hahn.

But one thing is clear: rents on the high street make life difficult for small businesses. The result? The big chains are taking over.

A profession with a future - but no new blood

Georg Hahn has trained 27 apprentices in his career - many have remained loyal to the industry. But: "The profession of interior decorator has lost its appeal," he says. And the search for motivated junior staff has become increasingly difficult.

Nevertheless, the future of the curtain trade is secure. Employee Patricia Bruhin, who has been part of the team for over two decades, is setting up her own studio in Nesselnbach in November.