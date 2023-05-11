22.04 hrs

A major landslide over Brienz GR has become unlikely, but cannot be ruled out. This was explained by experts at an information event for the population of the evacuated village on Wednesday evening.

The municipality of Albula/Alvra, to which Brienz belongs, as well as experts from the canton and the early warning service informed the people of Brienz in neighboring Tiefencastel about the current situation in the potential landslide area above the village.

According to the head of the local early warning service, Stefan Schneider, the so-called island, an exposed part of the landslide slope, was recently moving downhill at a rate of almost one meter per day - around ten times faster than a month ago.

The speed was still increasing, but no longer exponentially. "This deviation could be an indication that the development is heading towards smaller rockfalls or a debris flow," said the geologist. However, a major landslide that would affect the entire village cannot be ruled out.

Only when the team of geologists involved can reliably assess that a landslide is unlikely can a decision be made about easing the evacuation. "This could take several days, weeks or even months," said the geologist to the villagers.

In the meantime, the municipality of Albula/Alvra is working on a resettlement concept in the event that the village is no longer habitable or parts of it are destroyed. According to a representative of the municipality, there are three sites available for relocation within the municipal area. It would take at least two to three years to prepare the sites and develop them.

The 84-person village of Brienz in the Albula Valley is not only threatened by the sloping mountainside above the village. The land on which the village stands is also slowly sliding downhill and with it the entire village.

Geologists are pinning their hopes on a planned 1650-metre-long drainage tunnel in the sliding subsoil. An exploratory tunnel that has already been constructed has exceeded their expectations. "I am confident that we can massively slow down the Dorf landslide and that the drainage tunnel will also have a positive effect on the Berg landslide," explained Andreas Huwiler, geologist from the Grisons Office for Forests and Natural Hazards.

Construction of the tunnel can begin in March 2024 at the earliest. It is estimated to cost 39.8 million Swiss francs. The municipal assembly will decide on a corresponding loan.

Since the evacuation, the municipality has received donations from all over Switzerland, as municipal president Daniel Albertin explained. Private individuals and municipalities have donated 150,000 francs so far. The Graubünden government has donated a further 500,000 francs. The municipality has already paid out CHF 167,000 in emergency aid to cover the costs associated with the evacuation, at least CHF 2,500 per affected household.

People who disregard the exclusion zone around Brienz are causing problems for the municipality. "Not a day goes by without people entering the exclusion zone," explained Albertin. They are hikers, bikers, but also fathers with children. He appealed to locals and tourists to respect the ban on entering the area. The municipality would issue fines to enforce it.

Brienz/Brinzauls was evacuated on 12 May. Up to two million cubic meters of rock, the volume of 2,000 single-family homes, are threatening to fall from the mighty mountainside above the village.