Brienz ticker After 62 weeks: Brienz can be entered again
Alex Rudolf
26.1.2026
Brienz had been completely evacuated since November 2024 because around two million cubic meters of rock threatened to fall on the Grisons mountain village. You can find all the important information in the blue News ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In November 2024, Brienz/Brinzsauls GR was evacuated for the second time since 2023.
- Reason: A massive mass of rock (debris flow) above the village started to move strongly again and threatened to bury the village.
- The mass of rock narrowly missed the village.
- Up to 1.2 million cubic meters of rock were expected, which could reach speeds of over 80 km/h.
- A strict ban on entering the village was imposed for the duration of the danger.
- The ban has been in place since November 17, 2024.
- The ban was lifted on January 26, 2026.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
Monday, January 26, 2026, 5.50 am
Brienz may be entered again
Life is returning to the Graubünden mountain village of Brienz. The evacuation and the ban on entering the village, which had been in place since November 17, 2024, were lifted on Monday.
62 weeks ago, around 80 residents of the village had to leave their homes due to the risk of rockfall. The authorities have now announced that the movements on the mountain above the village have calmed down. It is now safe to stay in Brienz again.
In June 2023, 1.7 million cubic meters of rock came loose on the mountain. The flow of debris only came to a halt shortly before the edge of the village. Brienz had been evacuated for the first time around a month earlier.
In November 2024, the inhabitants of the mountain village were evacuated for the second time. A year later, according to the municipality, around 100 rockfalls fell from the unstable rock mass onto the scree slope below.
-
1.35 pm
From June 30, vacation home owners can also go to Brienz
From Friday, June 30, owners of vacation homes will also be able to obtain a special permit. People are also required to report any damage to their homes to the municipality, as municipal spokesperson Christian Gartmann told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.
The municipal management team is confident that the people of Brienz will soon be able to return home completely. However, geologists must continue to monitor the area and analyze the data from the measuring systems, said Gartmann.
At the moment, there are no new accelerations on the slope above the village. There have even been a few days without a single blockfall, said Gartmann. This is very unusual for Brienz.
-
June 22, 12.07 p.m.
Brienz residents can return to the village on Monday
The situation in Brienz is calming down. From next Monday, residents of the Graubünden municipality will be allowed back into their homes during the day. "Almost all meadows can be cultivated again," writes the municipality on Twitter. The people of Brienz need a special permit to be able to pass through the barriers.
From Monday, the village will be back to phase orange, as the municipality of Albula tweeted on Thursday lunchtime. The village will remain evacuated for the time being, but residents will be allowed to visit it during the day from 12.00 to 19.00 with a special permit. They must register at a checkpoint beforehand to ensure that no one is left in the village at the end of the day. The debris cone and the rockfall zone have been cordoned off.
#InfoGFS: Am Montag beginnt die Phase ORANGE. Bewohner:innen können Brienz/Brinzauls tagsüber wieder besuchen. Fast alle Wiesen können wieder bewirtschaftet werden. Die #Wasserversorgung ist vorerst nicht gewährleistet. #BrienzerRutsch #Normalisierung #Sicherheit pic.twitter.com/Zy0BRllSp6— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 22, 2023
However, the general ban on entering the area still applies, it was said. Only farmers are allowed to cultivate large parts of this zone. Farmers will be allowed into the village from Monday from 8 am to 9 pm. If there are any safety concerns, they will be informed directly via an SMS service provided by the municipality.
The municipality is concerned about a burst water pipe. This occurred independently of the flow of debris. A replacement pipe is to be completed by the end of next week, until then residents will not have access to drinking water.
-
Live stream from Blick TV
The "Blick" editorial team has installed a camera that films the mountainside above Brienz. The webcam is in the direct fall line of the landslide and therefore in the danger zone. Blick TV has also done this as a service for other media and the public, they say. blue News thanks them and is happy to embed the livestream.
-
3.20 p.m.
Probability is "very, very high" that the people of Brienz will be able to return
After a large part of the so-called island on the mountainside above Brienz slid into the valley during the night, the municipality and canton informed the media about the extent of the landslide, the status quo and future developments.
Cantonal geologist Andreas Huwiler is hopeful: "We believe there is a very, very high probability that the inhabitants will be able to return to Brienz."
However, the plateau still needs to be monitored closely. There could also be subsequent falls, but these would not pose a great danger to the village. With regard to opening the village, a few more days are needed to monitor the situation.
-
2.12 pm
Video shows the extent of the Brienz landslide
Huge masses of rock slid down in Brienz during the night and only just missed the village, as a drone video shows.
-
1.42 pm
Municipality lifts phase blue again, but railroad line remains closed
The municipality of Albula has ended the blue phase, as a spokesperson confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The road between Tiefencastel and Surava has been open again since 1 p.m. on Friday. However, the railroad line will remain closed until the evening.
Rail replacement buses are now running on the previously closed section of road to replace the canceled trains, as Christian Gartmann, spokesman for the municipality of Albula, went on to say.
Now that the blue phase has been lifted, the red phase applies again. This means that the cantonal road in the direction of Lenzerheide remains closed. In addition, the mountain village of Brienz is still cordoned off on a large scale.
-
12.11 p.m.
More than half of the island has slipped away
According to the latest findings, experts believe that more than half, perhaps even three quarters, of the two million cubic meters of rock - also known as the "island" - that was at risk of falling has come down. Christian Gartmann, spokesman for the municipality of Albula, said this when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The experts also assume that the Graubünden mountain village was spared major damage. However, the geologists' helicopter flights were still ongoing at the time. The key question at the moment is whether the surrounding areas on the slope at risk of falling are stable or not.
The flow of debris from the so-called island, the exposed part of the mountain slope above Brienz that is at risk of falling, began between 11 p.m. and midnight on Friday night. Prior to this, the island had once again accelerated very quickly. According to measurements, it slid downhill at a rate of 40 meters per day. That is a tenfold increase in speed within hours.
On Friday afternoon, the authorities want to discuss how long phase blue should remain in place. In general, they want to keep it as short as possible, Gartmann continued. Meanwhile, television crews from all over the German-speaking world gathered in Tiefencastel. There have been no traffic obstructions in the village so far.
-
11.24 am
Who's hiking on the mountain of rubble?
The highest danger level, phase blue, has been in force in Brienz since Friday. This means a total ban on entering the evacuated area, and adjacent roads and paths are also closed. Meanwhile, the deer in Brienz don't think much of the bans: they inspect the evacuation at close range, as the livestream from "Blick TV" shows.
-
9.43 a.m.
No letters and parcels due to rockfall
In Alvaneu Dorf, Alvaneu Bad, Filisur, Schmitten, Bergün and Preda, Swiss Post will not be delivering any letters or parcels on Friday. The reason for this is the road closures due to the flow of debris in Brienz GR. A large part of the rock mass narrowly missed the mountain village during the night.
The villages behind the closed road section between Tiefencastel and Surava can currently only be reached via the Engadin. Letters and parcels will therefore only be delivered on Saturday, Swiss Post announced on Friday morning. The situation will be reassessed on Monday.
However, posted items in the branches in the affected area will continue to be sent, it added.
-
7.20 a.m.
"We assume that this was not all"
Although the flow of debris narrowly missed the village during the night, initial findings indicate that it completely buried the road to Lenzerheide.
And the all-clear is far from being given: "We are currently assuming that this was unfortunately not the end of the story," said Christian Gartmann, spokesman for the responsible municipality of Albula, on Friday morning at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Geologists want to provide more detailed information in the course of the morning. A helicopter flight over the affected area is also planned. In the early hours of the morning, the huge masses of rubble in front of the village could only be glimpsed from Tiefencastel below. According to Gartmann, the flow of debris had piled up by up to twelve meters in places during the night.
The demolition of the rock masses was very loud, Gartmann continued. Even the morning after, the mountain could be heard rumbling again and again in Tiefencastel.
-
6.55 a.m.
Start of the Tour de Suisse has to be postponed
The start of the 6th stage of the Tour de Suisse has been postponed after large masses of rock slid down near Brienz. This was announced by the organizers. The start in Chur will therefore be at 12.30 in the Obere Au. The route over the Albula Pass cannot be used. The start was originally planned for La Punt. No activities are now taking place here, it was said.
-
5.10 a.m.
Large part of the "island" has come down, narrowly missing the village
Between 11 p.m. and midnight on Thursday night, a large part of the "island" over Brienz/Brinzauls slid very quickly towards Brienz. It missed the village "by a hair's breadth", as the municipality of Albula/Alvra reported early on Friday morning.
The municipal management team (GFS) met twice during the night. Specialists from the Early Warning Service and the Office of Military and Civil Defense had evaluated initial images. They initially found no evidence that the rock masses had reached or damaged the village. However, a meter-high deposit had formed directly in front of the school building.
Whether damage has occurred in the village can only be determined after an inspection from the air in daylight, it was added.
Before the slide, the island had once again accelerated rapidly. "The last measurements showed speeds of 40 meters per day. That is ten times the speed measurements taken in the morning of the same day," it said in a statement.
At present, it is not possible to determine how much of the 1.9 million cubic meters of rock material has fallen. However, initial image evaluations show a "clear change in the slope surface" and suggest that the landslide affected a large part of the island.
The so-called blue phase in Brienz/Brinzauls also has consequences for the PostBus service in the region. As announced by Swiss Post Ltd, PostBus has adjusted the routing of several routes and some timetables due to the closure of the road between Tiefencastel and Surava.
#InfoGFS: In der Nacht ist ein grosser Teil der #Insel Richtung Brienz/Brinzauls abgegangen. Die Felsmassen verfehlten das Dorf nur knapp: Auf der Kantonsstrasse beim Schulhaus hinterliessen sie eine meterhohe Ablagerung. #BrienzerRutsch #GlückGehabt pic.twitter.com/yedkdjPiKa— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 16, 2023
-
4 o'clock
Large part of the "island" slipped very quickly
A large part of the so-called "island" area on the mountainside above the evacuated village of Brienz/Brinzauls has apparently "slipped away very quickly". This was announced by the Albula/Alvra community management team (GFS) on Twitter early Friday morning. There are no indications of damage in the village so far.
Further details will be announced at dawn.
#InfoGFS: Messdaten und erste Bildauswertungen lassen vermuten, dass ein grosser Teil der Insel sehr schnell abgerutscht ist. Hinweise auf Schäden im Dorf gibt es bisher keine. Mehr Informationen bei Tagesanbruch. #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 16, 2023
-
1.49 a.m.
"Something is happening above Brienz"
Brienz/Brinzauls may no longer be entered under any circumstances, various roads have already been closed. "There is obviously a very big event going on above Brienz/Brinzauls. We can't say exactly what's happening at the moment, it's pitch black. But we can hear on the cameras and the people on site can also hear that something is happening above Brienz," Christian Gartmann, spokesman for the municipality of Albula, told SRF early on Friday morning. According to the municipal management team, the speed of the landslide had increased tenfold in a short space of time.
According to Yvonne Dünser, spokesperson for Räthische Bahn AG (RhB), specialists are currently assuming that the "Insel" area above the village could break off at any time. The RhB has therefore ordered the immediate closure of the Tiefencastel - Filisur section of the Albula line. As the Landwasserstrasse, which runs parallel to the railroad line, is also closed, it is not possible to offer a rail replacement with buses. According to the RhB, travelers to/from the Engadin should now travel via the Vereina line and travelers to Filisur, Bergün/Bravuogn, Preda and Spinas via Landquart - Davos - Filisur.
It was only on Tuesday that a rockslide occurred on the mountainside at risk of falling. Since then, experts expected a change in the dynamics on the mountain, albeit with an unclear direction. The fallen rocks had remained in the scree field below the mountainside. The volume of the fallen rocks is estimated at "several thousand cubic meters", tweeted the municipality of Albula/Alvra. Such rockfalls are one of three possible scenarios on the mountain. Other scenarios include a continuous flow of debris and a large landslide.
According to Geimde, the rockfalls have recently increased further. Rockfalls are defined as rock falls with a total volume of at least 100 cubic meters. A rockslide only becomes a landslide if it exceeds one million cubic meters of rock. Farmers still had access to the meadows below the village on Tuesday so that they could make hay. However, access was revoked again due to the high level of rockfall activity. With today's change in the danger level from red to blue, access is now completely prohibited.
#InfoGFS: #Sperrungen in der Phase BLAU:— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 15, 2023
- Kantonsstrasse Tiefencastel - Surava
- Kantonsstrasse nach Lenzerheide (zw. Tiefencastel und Vazerol)
- Albulalinie der Rhätischen Bahn (zw. Tiefencastel und Filisur) pic.twitter.com/bPH7rsoHhq
-
Friday, June 16, 0.40 a.m.
Speeds increased tenfold
According to the municipality, speeds on the "island" have increased tenfold since Thursday morning. The municipal management team (GFS) assesses the situation throughout the night and then after daybreak.
In phase blue, rail travelers are advised to take the Vereina line to the Engadin. This means no loss of time from the lowlands. The Bernina Express and the Glacier Express will also be rerouted accordingly.
#AlarmGFS: Die Phase BLAU hat begonnen. Ob Brienz hat ein sehr grosses Ereignis eingesetzt. Die Geschwindigkeiten haben sich seit dem Donnerstagvormittag verzehnfacht. Der GFS beurteilt die Lage während der ganzen Nacht und dann nach Tagesanbruch. #BrienzerRutsch pic.twitter.com/YwErKkcvHa— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 15, 2023
-
Thursday, June 15, 11.55 p.m.
Blue danger level now in force - rockfall imminent
In the Brienz GR landslide area, phase blue is now in force, as the municipality of Albula/Alvra announced on Twitter shortly before midnight. This means that the so-called "island" area on the mountainside above the evacuated village of Brienz/Brinzauls is apparently about to be demolished. The village may no longer be entered. The municipal command staff (GFS) are assessing the situation throughout the night, it was reported.
In addition to the existing closures, the cantonal roads from Tiefencastel towards Surava (Landwasserstrasse) and towards Lenzerheide (Julierstrasse), as well as the Albula line of the Rhaetian Railway, have also been closed.
In Surava, the two westernmost houses ("La Nois" to the right and left of Albulastrasse) will be evacuated in the BLUE phase.
#AlarmGFS: Per sofort gilt Phase BLAU: Die Kantonsstrassen von Tiefencastel Richtung Surava (Landwasserstrasse) und Richtung Lenzerheide (Julierstrasse), sowie die Albula-Linie der Rhätischen Bahn wurden gesperrt. Weitere Informationen folgen. #BrienzerRutsch #Sicherheit pic.twitter.com/Cy18VyoT0z— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 15, 2023
-
Thursday, June 15, 10.30 a.m.
No stopping at Tour de Suisse
The island in Brienz continues to move at a rate of up to 5 meters per day. The municipality of Albula/Alvra warns on Twitter of rockfalls and also that boulders could fall as far as the meadow behind the village. At the same time, it is still not possible to say whether there will be rockfalls, a landslide or a stream of debris.
The municipality also informs that the Tour de Suisse riders are passing through the area today. In view of the situation, there is a ban on stopping between Tiefencastel and Surava, which must be strictly observed.
#InfoGFS: Die Tour de Suisse @TdS fährt heute Nachmittag von Thusis kommend Richtung #Albulapass durch unser Gebiet. Zwischen Tiefencastel und Surava besteht ein #Halteverbot. Dieses muss unbedingt eingehalten werden. #Sicherheit #BrienzerRutsch pic.twitter.com/p2yrgQWJ0h— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 15, 2023
The stopping ban also applies to the athletes, but only applies to "voluntary stopping", confirmed the communications officer of the municipality of Albula on Thursday when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. Should a cyclist fall and require medical assistance, this is of course a given.
However, the team will have to manage without spectators on this section of the route. Police patrols will secure the area and check whether the ban on stopping, which has been signaled for several weeks, is being observed, the spokesperson added. The municipality has not yet received any negative reactions to the route. As long as the roads are open, they can be used.
As reported by"20 Minuten", if the situation worsens, Phase Blue could be declared, which could also lead to the Tour de Suisse route being closed. The organizers of the Tour de Suisse are prepared, however, and in this case the participants will have to drive over the Julier Pass from Tiefencastel on Thursday. On Friday morning, the start will then be moved from La Punt to Chur.
-
11.50 am
Parts of the island are sliding more than 5 meters per day
The municipality of Albula/Alvra had already reported in the morning that parts of the island were sliding faster. Shortly before midday, they reported via Twitter that the speed had become even faster, at more than five meters per day.
During the night, a boulder even thundered onto the road to Lantsch/Lenz, which has been closed since Easter.
#InfoGFS: Die Geschwindigkeiten nehmen weiter rapide zu. Teile der #Insel bewegen sich jetzt mehr als fünf Meter pro Tag. Ein Blockschlag rollte in der Nacht auf die seit Ostern gesperrte Strasse nach Lantsch/Lenz. #BrienzerRutsch #Überwachung #Naturgefahren pic.twitter.com/sPAVYfMNZV— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 14, 2023
-
Wednesday, June 14, 8.39 a.m.
Speed and boulder impacts increase
The landslide speed continues to increase on the mountainside in Brienz. The municipality of Albula/Alvra reports on Twitter that there is also high blockfall activity. For this reason, farmers cannot be granted safe access to the lower meadows "until further notice".
#InfoGFS: Die Geschwindigkeitszunahme und die hohe #Blockschlagaktivität lassen einen sicheren Zutritt für die #Landwirtschaft auf die unteren Wiesen bis auf Weiteres leider nicht zu. #Sicherheit #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 14, 2023
-
16:32
Municipality reports: "Major landslide cannot be ruled out"
After a considerable part of the rock island above Brienz thundered down today, the municipality of Albula/Alvra posted an update on Twitter. "Several thousand cubic meters of rock fell from the island this morning," said the Twitter account. "Rockfall is one of three possible scenarios for the island's descent." A major landslide can therefore not be ruled out. However, a "debris flow" is still the most likely scenario.
-
3.08 pm
Bang in the video: Here a part of the "island" thunders into the valley
On Tuesday, part of the "island" on the mountainside above the evacuated village of Brienz GR, which is in danger of falling, came loose and came to rest in the scree field below the mountain. "Blick" captured the rockfall on video. Below you can see the moment it cracked.
-
12.27 pm
Experts expect a change in momentum
After a rock came loose on Tuesday on the mountainside above the evacuated Brienz/Brinzauls GR, experts expect a change in momentum on the mountain - although the direction is unclear.
"A somewhat larger entire compartment has broken away from the base of the island," said Brienz media officer Christian Gartmann in response to media reports. The island is a particularly exposed part of the landslide-prone slope.
The fallen rocks have remained in the scree field below the mountainside. "This is a good development, it's what you would hope for," explained Gartmann. The event was "clearly not a surprise", as the sliding speed of the rock had increased significantly again.
The experts involved on the mountain are now expecting a change in the process. According to the media spokesperson, it is unclear in which direction the change will go.
-
11 a.m.
Farmers have to leave lower meadows
Due to the high level of logging activity in Brienz, agricultural access to the lower meadows will be discontinued. As the municipality of Albula/Alvra announced on Twitter, safety can no longer be guaranteed. The area must therefore be vacated by 11.50 am.
#InfoGFS: Der Zutritt für die #Landwirtschaft auf die unteren Wiesen muss für heute ABGEBROCHEN werden. Die Blockschlag-Aktivität ist so hoch, dass die #Sicherheit nicht mehr gewährleistet ist. Die Wiesen müssen bis 11:50 Uhr verlassen werden. #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 13, 2023
-
10.35 a.m.
Part of the island has broken off
Part of the island above Brienz broke off shortly after 10 a.m., reports "20 Minuten". A little later, another major rockfall occurred. There had already been corresponding events on the slope in the morning.
-
Tuesday, June 13, 9.50 a.m.
Parts of the "island" are moving at 3 meters per day
The sliding speed of the "island" has increased further. As the municipality of Albula/Alvra announces in its daily update on Twitter, it is now more than 3 meters a day in places. The rockfalls have also increased further.
#InfoGFS: Teile der #Insel bewegen sich nun mehr als 3 Meter pro Tag. Die #Blockschläge haben weiter zugenommen. Noch immer kann nicht gesagt werden, ob es zu #Felsstürzen, einem #Bergsturz oder einem #Schuttstrom kommt. Die #Evakuierung kann noch lange andauern. #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 13, 2023
However, this should not be interpreted as a clear sign of future developments. It is not clear whether there will be "rockfalls, a landslide or a debris flow." It is therefore possible that the evacuation of the village will continue for a long time.
-
Monday, June 12, 10.15 a.m.
Speed of the "island" has doubled within four days
In the morning, more rocks thundered into the valley in Brienz, as the installed live camera showed. According to the municipality of Albula/Alvra, the rockfalls increased again at the weekend. The sliding speed of the island is also "continuing to increase steeply". It has doubled in the last four days.
As the municipality previously announced in a tweet, agriculture could be granted access to the lower meadows on Monday.
#InfoGFS: Die #Blockschläge haben am Wochenende wieder zugenommen. Auch die gemessenen #Geschwindigkeiten der #Insel steigen weiter steil an; sie haben sich in den letzten vier Tagen verdoppelt. #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 12, 2023
-
Saturday, June 10, 2:40 p.m.
Municipality warns against hiking in the area
The sunny weather is also attracting hikers back to the mountains. However, due to the threat of a landslide, numerous hiking trails and roads in the area around Brienz/Brinzlaus are closed.
The municipality warns accordingly via Twitter against hiking in the region and to observe the closures.
Wegen #Bergsturzgefahr sind zahlreiche #Wanderwege und Strassen zwischen Lantsch/Lenz, Brienz/Brinzauls und Surava/Alvaneu gesperrt. Unbedingt Hinweisschilder und #Absperrungen beachten! pic.twitter.com/9vpE2pVRkT— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 9, 2023
-
Friday, June 9, 10.44 a.m.
"Insel" slips by around one meter per day
The speed at which "Insel" above Brienz is slipping has doubled in eight days. This section of rock is currently slipping at around one meter per day, as the municipality of Albula/Alvra announced on Twitter on Friday.
The municipality also reiterates the assumption that a slow, viscous flow of debris is a realistic scenario. However, a collapse of the "island" cannot be ruled out.
#InfoGFS: Geschwindigkeit der #Insel hat sich innert 8 Tagen verdoppelt und liegt aktuell bei rund einem Meter pro Tag. Gestern knapp 30 Blockschläge. Ein Schuttstrom ist möglich, aber auch ein Absturz der Insel kann nicht ausgeschlossen werden. #Gefahr #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 9, 2023
-
2.16 p.m.
National Councillor Anna Giacometti monitors donations
FDP National Councillor Anna Giacometti is the new chairwoman of a donations commission for the municipality of Albula. The committee is to be set up to ensure that donations for the Grisons mountain village of Brienz, which was threatened by a landslide, are used correctly.
Since the village was evacuated on May 12, 2023, the municipality has received donations from all over Switzerland. Private individuals and municipalities have donated 150,000 francs so far. The Graubünden government donated a further 500,000 francs. The responsible municipality of Albula has already paid out CHF 167,000 in emergency aid to cover the costs associated with the evacuation - at least CHF 2,500 per affected household.
As chairwoman of the donations commission, Giacometti will now ensure that the money reaches where it is needed, as the Graubünden government announced on Thursday. The National Councillor was already the mayor of Bregaglia. The municipality, which also includes the village of Bondo, which was severely devastated by a landslide in 2017.
-
Thursday, June 8, 8.15 a.m.
Agriculture regains access to the lower meadow today
Although the slide speed of the so-called island has recently increased further, a major landslide currently seems rather unlikely. The municipality of Albula/Alvra has therefore announced that agriculture will be granted access to the lower meadow again today.
#Info GFS: Der Zutritt für die Landwirtschaft auf die unteren Wiesen kann heute Donnerstag gewährt werden. Von bis 8 bis 21 Uhr sind die beiden Kontrollpunkte «Stiert grond» und «Bualet» in Betrieb.— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 8, 2023
-
22.04 hrs
Summary of the information event
A major landslide over Brienz GR has become unlikely, but cannot be ruled out. This was explained by experts at an information event for the population of the evacuated village on Wednesday evening.
The municipality of Albula/Alvra, to which Brienz belongs, as well as experts from the canton and the early warning service informed the people of Brienz in neighboring Tiefencastel about the current situation in the potential landslide area above the village.
According to the head of the local early warning service, Stefan Schneider, the so-called island, an exposed part of the landslide slope, was recently moving downhill at a rate of almost one meter per day - around ten times faster than a month ago.
The speed was still increasing, but no longer exponentially. "This deviation could be an indication that the development is heading towards smaller rockfalls or a debris flow," said the geologist. However, a major landslide that would affect the entire village cannot be ruled out.
Only when the team of geologists involved can reliably assess that a landslide is unlikely can a decision be made about easing the evacuation. "This could take several days, weeks or even months," said the geologist to the villagers.
In the meantime, the municipality of Albula/Alvra is working on a resettlement concept in the event that the village is no longer habitable or parts of it are destroyed. According to a representative of the municipality, there are three sites available for relocation within the municipal area. It would take at least two to three years to prepare the sites and develop them.
The 84-person village of Brienz in the Albula Valley is not only threatened by the sloping mountainside above the village. The land on which the village stands is also slowly sliding downhill and with it the entire village.
Geologists are pinning their hopes on a planned 1650-metre-long drainage tunnel in the sliding subsoil. An exploratory tunnel that has already been constructed has exceeded their expectations. "I am confident that we can massively slow down the Dorf landslide and that the drainage tunnel will also have a positive effect on the Berg landslide," explained Andreas Huwiler, geologist from the Grisons Office for Forests and Natural Hazards.
Construction of the tunnel can begin in March 2024 at the earliest. It is estimated to cost 39.8 million Swiss francs. The municipal assembly will decide on a corresponding loan.
Since the evacuation, the municipality has received donations from all over Switzerland, as municipal president Daniel Albertin explained. Private individuals and municipalities have donated 150,000 francs so far. The Graubünden government has donated a further 500,000 francs. The municipality has already paid out CHF 167,000 in emergency aid to cover the costs associated with the evacuation, at least CHF 2,500 per affected household.
People who disregard the exclusion zone around Brienz are causing problems for the municipality. "Not a day goes by without people entering the exclusion zone," explained Albertin. They are hikers, bikers, but also fathers with children. He appealed to locals and tourists to respect the ban on entering the area. The municipality would issue fines to enforce it.
Brienz/Brinzauls was evacuated on 12 May. Up to two million cubic meters of rock, the volume of 2,000 single-family homes, are threatening to fall from the mighty mountainside above the village.
-
8.45 p.m.
Question time is over
This concludes the live ticker from the information event in Tiefencastel. Thank you very much for your interest.
-
8.34 pm
Do the people of Brienz even want to go back?
One resident explains that his house is "torn apart from top to bottom". And it probably won't get any better in the next two years. The question for many in the community is: do they even want to return to Brienz? The question to the mayor: Is the municipality aware of this?
Daniel Albertin works out that this is a question for the municipal council. So far, the municipal assemblies have always approved decisions on loans by a large majority. If this is no longer the case, then this will have to be seriously discussed - the drainage tunnel, for example, will then cost money every year. Such thoughts would have to be put on the table at a municipal meeting on July 14.
-
8.29 p.m.
When does the building insurance pay?
Insurance question: Does buildings insurance also pay for cracks in buildings? According to current law, only total losses are covered by insurance, is the answer. However, a working group is working on clarifying such questions.
-
8.18 p.m.
Why are there only fines for those who violate the trespassing ban?
Imprisonment would be better, says one questioner.
Municipal president Daniel Albertin simply states that only fines are envisaged. However, these range up to 5,000 francs.
-
8.08 p.m.
Blasting not an issue?
Could a landslide not be triggered by targeted blasting? A question that was also asked at the last information event.
The speed of the landslide is already very high, explains geologist Stefan Schneider. So the speed is definitely not the problem. The problem is rather that an explosive device would have to be placed deep in the rock. This is of course far too risky and not covered by insurance. If an explosive device were simply dropped from a helicopter, it would simply fizzle out without any effect.
-
20.05 hrs
Can - or must - the people of Brienz go back?
Benno Burtscher replies that the ban on entering the area will be lifted as soon as possible. And then the residents will be allowed to return to their homes - but they certainly won't have to.
-
20.02 hrs
Question and answer session
Now those present can ask questions.
Someone wants to know how the return to the village is going. The people of Brienz were afraid that the village would have to be evacuated again after a return. Does the municipal management team know what the mountain will do in five years' time? Geologist Stefan Schneider doesn't want to venture too far out on a limb. It certainly depends on what happens to the "island". "But in the end, nature is always stronger," he says.
-
7.52 p.m.
150,000 francs in donations received
Municipal president Daniel Albertin now explains that 150,000 francs have been donated by private individuals. A donations committee is to decide how this money is to be used. Anyone who has a request can already register it with the municipality.
So far, 167,000 francs have been donated in emergency aid for those affected, with a minimum of 2,500 francs per household.
-
7.46 pm
Drainage tunnel costs 39.8 million francs
Josef Kurath from the Graubünden Civil Engineering Office next provides information on the status of the construction project for a drainage tunnel to be built below the village. This tunnel is intended to draw water from the plateau on which Brienz stands and thus slow down the village landslide.
No objections have been received, says Kurath. Construction work on the tunnel is scheduled to start in March 2024 at the earliest. A landfill site for excavated material will already be built in the fall.
The construction of the drainage tunnel will cost a total of CHF 39.8 million.
-
7.37 pm
Relocation will take years
Regarding the time frame, Burtscher says that this process could take at least two to three years. He also points out that the relocation sites have not yet been secured.
-
7.35 pm
Different amounts of money depending on the scenario
There are various cases in which relocation could become necessary. Depending on the event that occurs, the financial compensation from the federal government or canton changes, says Burtscher. This is a key issue for property owners. It is also necessary to examine how a voluntary relocation could be financially supported.
Key questions have been submitted to the federal and cantonal authorities. Once the answers are available, those affected will be contacted, says Burtscher.
-
7.32 pm
What if the people of Brienz have to leave for good?
Benno Burtscher now talks about the settlement situation. What if Brienz is no longer habitable? The municipal management team has identified and defined possible relocation sites for this scenario: in Tiefencastel, Alvaneu Dorf and Vazerol. For those affected by a possible resettlement, security will be created quickly, the cantonal structure plan has been approved and will be published soon.
-
7.24 pm
Daily violations of the trespassing ban
Not a day goes by without someone violating the trespassing ban. Be it bikers, hikers, a father with his children - it's strange, says Albertin. He points out that the exclusion zone was imposed for safety reasons. The municipality will punish violations of the access ban with fines, says Albertin. "Take this seriously," appeals the mayor.
-
7.21 p.m.
Further visiting opportunities planned
Municipal president Albertin now gives a positive assessment of the opportunity for the population to briefly return to the village on Wednesday. He speaks of around 40 residents who took advantage of this opportunity. Previously there had been talk of 54. Efforts are being made to make such short visits possible again in the future if the geological situation allows. "We are aware that you need this access," says Albertin.
Farmers are allowed to cultivate their meadows below the settlement area on a daily basis between 8 am and 9 pm. However, the situation is still very tense, but this has to be decided anew every day.
-
7.16 pm
Evacuation could still take months
What does this mean for the population? The evacuation of the village must remain in force as long as a landslide cannot be ruled out. "This could take several days, several weeks, in the worst case months," says Schneider.
-
19.14 hrs
Landslide becomes less likely
Why is the landslide not happening despite this exponential acceleration? Since May, the actual movements no longer match the forecasts, says Schneider. Instead of a landslide, there could now be a flow of debris or several smaller rockfalls. The probability of a large landslide is decreasing - but a large and catastrophic landslide cannot be ruled out.
-
19.07 hrs
Parts of the "island" slide almost one meter per day
Geologist Stefan Schneider explains how the "island" is doing. Individual parts of this exposed slope are now sliding between 600 and 800 millimetres. "You have to let that melt in your mouth," says the head of the early warning service. "That's almost one meter per day."
-
7.03 pm
Mayor opens the evening
Mayor Daniel Albertin welcomes those present in the hall of the Tiefencastel school. He holds out the prospect that the topic of the debris flow will be presented in more detail later. Possibly a preview of which landslide scenario is most likely to occur.
-
6.25 p.m.
Municipality provides information from 7 pm
From 7 p.m., the representatives of the authorities inform the people of Brienz about the current state of affairs. The information event will take place in neighboring Tiefencastel and will be broadcast via livestream. Topics include the current landslide of the "island" and the village, the construction project for a drainage tunnel and the activities of the Settlement Commission.
Information will be provided by
- Daniel Albertin, Mayor of Albula/Alvra
- Stefan Schneider, geologist and head of the early warning system
- Benno Burtscher, President of the Settlement Commission
- Josef Kurath, Graubünden Civil Engineering Office
-
6.05 pm
24 people from Brienz were in the village in the afternoon
After 30 people returned to their deserted village later in the morning, 24 took the opportunity in the afternoon. The population had a time window of 90 minutes for each visit.
The opportunity to visit the evacuated village was announced at short notice on Tuesday. According to the municipality, the indicators for the immediate danger of an event permitted this.
-
11.30 a.m.
Around 50 people from Brienz took the opportunity to return
Almost 30 people from Brienz returned to their evacuated village for 90 minutes on Wednesday morning. They had the opportunity to collect mementos from their homes and important items needed for everyday life.
A good 20 more of the 84 residents will be able to return to the village after midday, as Christian Gartmann, communications officer for Brienz, explained at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The mood among the returnees is relaxed, said Gartmann. "People are happy to be back for a short time."
-
Wednesday, June 7, 7.43 a.m.
It remains the same: Brienz residents are allowed into the village today
The municipality of Albula/Alvra announced this morning that the population will be allowed to return to the village for 90 minutes today. Access for farmers to the lower meadows has also been granted again. Meanwhile, as reported by Blick, large boulders fell into the valley again in the morning, shortly before the villagers' visit.
#Info GFS: Die evakuierte Bevölkerung kann Brienz/Brinzauls heute Mittwoch für jeweils 90 Minuten betreten. #Positiv #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 7, 2023
#Info GFS: Der Zutritt für die Landwirtschaft auf die unteren Wiesen kann heute Mittwoch wieder gewährt werden. Von bis 8 bis 21 Uhr sind die beiden Kontrollpunkte «Stiert grond» und «Bualet» in Betrieb.— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 7, 2023
-
Tuesday, June 6, 10:22 a.m.
Brienz residents allowed into the village for 90 minutes
Good news for the people of Brienz: On Wednesday between 10 am and 1.30 pm, the population will be allowed to visit the evacuated village if nothing changes in the current situation.
#Info GFS: Die evakuierte Bevölkerung kann Brienz/Brinzauls voraussichtlich morgen Mittwoch für 90 Minuten betreten. Anmeldung obligatorisch: Hotline 079 936 39 39. Definitiver Entscheid fällt frühmorgens. #Positiv #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 6, 2023
"The indicators for the immediate danger of an event mean that the evacuated residents of Brienz will probably be able to enter the village for two 90-minute periods tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7," the municipality announced. A maximum of 30 people will be allowed into the cordoned-off area at any one time.
-
Farmers should be able to enter meadows
Farmers from the evacuated Brienz/Brinzauls in Graubünden are to be given access to meadows below the village on a daily basis from Tuesday. According to the municipality, these are "significantly less at risk" than the village.
The municipality of Albula/Alvra, to which Brienz belongs, tweeted on Monday that access to the meadows is conditional on safety. The decision is made on a daily basis.
However, it is still too unsafe for the population to visit the evacuated village. "In the event of a major incident, the danger here is much greater than in the lower meadows", the tweet read.
A few hours earlier, the municipality had also announced on Twitter that the block blasts had decreased. However, it would "not yet be safe" for the population to enter the village on an hourly basis. The "island" exposed in the landslide slope is moving very quickly and continues to accelerate.
-
Monday, June 5, 10.09 a.m.
Island continues to accelerate
The municipality of Albula/Alvra announced on Twitter that although the boulder impacts have eased somewhat recently, the speed of the sliding island has continued to increase. Against this backdrop, residents must continue to be patient, "it is not yet safe for the population to enter the village on an hourly basis," it says.
#InfoGFS: Die #Insel bewegt sich sehr schnell und beschleunigt weiter. Die Blockschläge sind zwar zurückgegangen, aber ein stundenweises Betreten des Dorfes durch die Bevölkerung wäre momentan noch nicht sicher. #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 5, 2023
-
21.25 hrs
The mountain crumbles again
Once again, a large boulder has crumbled down the slope with a loud rumble. The boulder came to rest in the scree at the foot of the slope. After the dust had cleared, an eerie silence prevailed again.
-
Sunday, June 4, 11.03 am
Hiking trail closed
The municipality of Albula/Alvra explains on Twitter why a hiking trail on the left bank of the Albula has been closed: This could no longer be specially searched after a short-term initiation of phase blue.
The hiking trail was already closed in mid-May. In response to questions from the public, the municipality repeated its warning on the news service on Sunday.
Der #Wanderweg links der Albula ist gesperrt, weil er bei einem kurzfristigen Einleiten einer Phase BLAU nicht mehr extra abgesucht werden könnte. #Sicherheit #BrienzerRutsch #Selbstverantwortung— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 4, 2023
Noch einmal, zum #Mitschreiben: Die #Sperrzone rund um Brienz/Brinzauls dient der #Sicherheit. Bei #Blockschlag, #Felssturz oder #Bergsturz besteht dort #Lebensgefahr. #BrienzerRutsch #Selbstverantwortung— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 3, 2023
The municipal management team wants to decree the blue phase immediately before the mountain collapses. The two westernmost buildings in Surava would then be evacuated and the Landwasserstrasse and the Albula line of the Rhaetian Railway along the Albula as well as the pass road between Tiefencastel and Vazerol would be closed.
The situation on the landslide-prone slope above the mountain village in Graubünden's Albula Valley remains tense. The speed of the rock masses has tripled since May 9.
The predictability of a possible event is uncertain due to the change in slide speed - it is unclear how the two million cubic meters of rock at risk of falling will come down. Over the past few days, individual boulders have repeatedly broken off and fallen onto the meadow below. The village has been evacuated and cordoned off.
-
Saturday, June 3, 9.41 a.m.
Unchanged situation on the slope, many boulders have fallen
Still tense waiting on the slope: the speeds measured on the "island" continue to increase, as the municipality of Albula/Alvra announced on Saturday morning. And: "The number of block hits is still high."
There will be a new information event for the population on Wednesday, June 7.
-
Thursday, June 1, 1.50 p.m.
Too many block strikes: Village visit still not possible
Der #GFS versucht weiter, einen Besuch der Evakuierten im Dorf zu ermöglichen. Momentan gibt es dafür zu viele Blockschläge und daraus die Gefahr durch herumfliegende #Splittersteine. Auch der Zugang der #Landwirtschaft zu den unteren Wiesen wird weiter geprüft. #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 1, 2023
There are too many large boulders coming down from the mountain. The visit to the village by evacuees, which has been repeatedly postponed since last week, is still not possible.
Yesterday, Wednesday alone, the rockfall radar registered 40 rockfalls. This refers to large boulders breaking off. These are also moving with increasing speed.
In den letzten Tagen hat die #Blockschlag-Aktivität aus der #Insel markant zugenommen. Gestern registrierte der #Steinschlagradar des Tiefbauamtes @kanton_gr 40 Blockschläge. Auch die gemessenen Geschwindigkeiten nehmen weiter zu. #BrienzerRutsch #Überwachung #Sicherheit pic.twitter.com/kwpEsNT24Y— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) June 1, 2023
-
Wednesday, May 31, 11.23 a.m.
"Island" slides up to one meter per day
Those responsible in the municipality of Albula/Alvra do not normally provide any information on how quickly the "island" is slipping. On Wednesday, there was an exception to this rule: according to a message on Twitter, the main part of this particularly exposed section of rock is sliding downhill at a rate of half a meter per day. The western part of the "island" is moving the fastest, at up to one meter per day.
So-called rockfalls have increased, the report continues. This also increases the risk of fragments coming loose. This is the case when a boulder comes loose and hits another boulder. The detached rock fragments can be hurled up to 300 meters through the air. This is why it is important to avoid the exclusion zone.
-
Tuesday, May 30, 6.13 p.m.
Police catch five cyclists on closed roads near Brienz
At the weekend and on Tuesday, a total of five people on bicycles rode into Brienz, which is closed due to the risk of rockfall. They were recorded by the electronic surveillance system.
The police stopped the people and reported them to the police, as the municipality of Albula announced on Twitter on Tuesday. The municipality points out that rockfalls can occur even before the "blue phase".
The situation on the landslide-prone slope above the mountain village in the Albula Valley in Graubünden remains tense. It is expected that a total of around two million cubic meters of rock will come down from the sliding mountain flank within days or weeks.
The speed of the rock masses on the landslide-prone slope above Brienz GR has tripled since the decision to evacuate on 9 May, as the Albula municipal management team announced at the weekend.
Grober #Leichtsinn: Fünf Personen auf Fahrrädern sind am Wochenende und am Dienstag durch die Absperrungen nach Brienz/Brinzauls gefahren. Die elektronische Überwachung erfasste sie, die Polizei hielt sie an und verzeigte sie. #BrienzerRutsch #Gefahr #Sicherheit #WARNUNG pic.twitter.com/6XYkvJoJ42— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 30, 2023
-
Monday, May 29, 10.55 a.m.
Rockfalls can occur even before the blue phase
The western part of the island will see the highest velocities, the authorities announced on Monday morning. An increased number of rockfalls have been recorded in this area, they added. The exclusion zone should be strictly observed, as rockfalls can occur even before the blue phase.
#InfoGFS Der Georadar zeigt im westlichen Teil der #Insel die höchsten Geschwindigkeiten und wir sehen vermehrte Blockschläge aus diesem Gebiet. #Felsstürze können auch schon vor einer Phase BLAU auftreten. Unbedingt die #Sperrzone beachten. #Sicherheit #BrienzerRutsch pic.twitter.com/DRSdFYjBsw— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 29, 2023
-
3.45 p.m.
More boulders fall into the valley
On Sunday afternoon, several more boulders fell into the valley. The slope was shrouded in thick smoke for a few minutes. After the rocks fell, calm returned to the slope.
-
Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m.
Speed of the sliding island tripled
The speed of the rock masses in danger of falling has tripled since the decision to evacuate on May 9. This means that the slide is continuing to accelerate, the municipality of Albula/Alvra announced on Twitter on Sunday morning.
#InfoGFS Die Geschwindigkeit der #Insel steigt noch immer. Sie bewegt sich jetzt drei Mal so schnell talwärts wie beim Entscheid zur Evakuierung am 9. Mai. #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 28, 2023
-
Friday, May 26, 2023
Landslide on the mountain remains strong
The situation on the landslide-prone slope above the mountain village in the Albula Valley in Graubünden remains tense, as the latest information from Friday lunchtime shows. The two million cubic meters of rock are no longer accelerating exponentially. However, with a movement of one meter per day down the valley, the speed has more than doubled since 8 May.
The predictability of a possible event is uncertain due to the change in slide speed. The possibility of another exponential acceleration cannot be ruled out, the municipality wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Brienz will therefore remain closed until further notice.
It is still unclear how the two million cubic meters of rock at risk of falling came down. According to geologists, the most likely scenario is numerous rockfalls of several thousand to several hundred thousand cubic meters. These would be the least dangerous for the village.
-
Friday, May 26
Geologist informs Brienz schoolchildren about impending rockfall
A geologist from the canton of Graubünden informed the children of Brienz about the impending landslide at the school in Tiefencastel GR on Friday. A subsequent discussion was accompanied by a social worker.
During the six lessons, a lively discussion ensued after the geologist's presentation, explained Christian Gartmann, communications officer and member of the Albula municipal command staff, at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. All eleven evacuated schoolchildren from Brienz were present and asked questions.
The discussion was led by a social worker and supervisor who, among other things, looks after the municipality's hotline for those affected.
Den #BrienzerRutsch verstehen: Geologe @HuwilerAndreas vom @kanton_gr besuchte #Schulklassen der Unter- und Oberstufe in Lantsch und Tiefencastel. Er erklärte die #Forschung und die aktuelle Lage zu Brienz/Brinzauls und beantwortete viele Fragen. #Naturgefahren @Geologie #Wissen pic.twitter.com/AZA71nhATq— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 26, 2023
When asked why such a lesson had been held "only now" - two weeks after the evacuation - Gartmann said: "Usually only parents or grandparents come to the information events for the people of Brienz. That's why we're now going to the children." They have now shown great interest in the direct information and have already submitted many questions in advance.
A further information session is not planned for the time being. However, if there is a great deal of interest, Gartmann added, it would be possible to respond quickly. As the principal is also represented on the municipal management team, the decision-making channels are very short.
-
21.03 hrs
Brienz visit also not possible on Friday and at the weekend
The people of Brienz will still not be able to check on their homes on Friday and at the weekend. As the municipality announced on Twitter, the visit must also be canceled for the coming days for safety reasons. The management of the "lower meadows" is also not possible, they say.
The visit planned for today, Thursday, had already been canceled. According to the municipal management team, visibility of the sliding island was too poor.
#InfoGFS Der Besuch der evakuierten Bevölkerung in Brienz/Brinzauls und die tageweise Bewirtschaftung der unteren Wiesen können aus Sicherheitsgründen am Freitag und am Wochenende leider nicht stattfinden. Lesen Sie dazu das 51. Bulletin zum #BrienzerRutsch. #Sicherheit #Geduld— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 25, 2023
-
7.42 pm
Rock masses move more slowly - landslide scenario becomes less likely according to geologist
New measurements have shown that, contrary to previous calculations, the acceleration of the rock section at risk of falling is decreasing. Daniel Figi, a member of the responsible geology team, is cautiously optimistic in an interview with SRF: "The velocities are still high and the acceleration may increase again. But the landslide scenario is becoming less likely the longer it goes on."
The new development therefore makes the devastating landslide less likely, but favors a debris flow, one of the other possible scenarios.
-
May 25, 8.34 a.m.
Command staff cancel Brienz visit due to poor visibility on the island
The people of Brienz are not allowed into their homes today. The view of the sliding island is too poor, according to the municipal command staff. The measuring instruments, which track every tiny movement of the stones, also see too little to raise the alarm in time.
There is a new time window for a short stay in the village on Friday. The municipal management team did not provide any more precise information in its tweet.
#InfoGFS: Keine klare Sicht auf die Insel: Der Besuch im Dorf für die Evakuierten muss auf morgen Freitag verschoben werden. Unser #Lasertachymeter kann wegen des Nebels im Hang zu wenig sehen. Die #Sicherheit wäre so nicht gewährleistet. #BrienzerRutsch Bild: Livecam Blick TV pic.twitter.com/aWBW75KKhP— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 25, 2023
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Brienz residents may briefly visit their village on Thursday
Residents of the Grisons mountain village of Brienz, which is threatened by a landslide, will be allowed to enter the evacuated village for two hours on Thursday. For safety reasons, no more than 30 people are allowed in the village at any one time.
A maximum of two people per household are authorized to enter. All persons must be registered with the municipality in advance via the hotline, as the municipality announced in its information bulletin on Wednesday evening.
Three time slots are available to people. However, the village can only be visited if the danger situation allows it. The decision will be made early Thursday morning.
The acceleration of the rock masses has continued since the evacuation. The velocities are more than twice as high compared to May 8. However, it has been shown that the acceleration is no longer exponential, but only linear, according to the press release.
According to the latest information, the municipality has allocated 200,000 francs for immediate measures and support for those affected. Further funds for support would come from the canton of Graubünden and from donations from municipalities, companies and private individuals.
As an initial support measure, all residents affected by the evacuation will receive an immediate financial contribution. It will be graduated according to household size.
-
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
"Island" slipping faster and faster
The speed at which the "island" is slipping continues to increase. This is reported by the municipality of Albula/Alvra in its daily situation report on Twitter. If this trend continues, the situation could escalate again within a very short time.
However, the red phase still applies. As soon as there is an imminent threat of demolition, phase blue is declared.
#InfoGFS Weiterhin zunehmende Geschwindigkeiten der #Insel. Sollte die Beschleunigung wieder zunehmen, kann sich die Situation in kürzester Zeit wieder zuspitzen. #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 24, 2023
-
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
"Communication is the be-all and end-all"
As reported in the current situation bulletin, the demolition of the island in Brienz is still a long way off. When and in what form it will happen is still uncertain.
To keep the 84 evacuated residents up to date, the municipality of Albula/Alvera, to which Brienz has also belonged since the merger in 2015, provides information every morning in the so-called situation bulletin. This also refers to the short message service Twitter, which is constantly updated by those responsible with the latest developments.
"Communication with those affected is now the be-all and end-all", says Christian Gartmann, member of the municipal management team, when asked by blue News. The crisis did not simply end with the evacuation. We have to pick up the residents and listen to their concerns.
The municipality has set up a hotline for this purpose. Those affected can call the hotline at any time, but the hotline supervisors also call those affected on their own initiative to keep in touch. There is also a text messaging service, which the municipality launched two years ago, and there are events for evacuees that are closed to the public.
-
TUESDAY, May 23, 2023
Blue phase is not yet imminent
In its daily situation bulletin on Tuesday morning, the municipality of Brienz reports that the red phase is still in force. Although the speed of the landslide on the island is increasing, the acceleration has slowed. According to estimates, the blue phase is not imminent.
The municipality reports via Twitter that the situation could escalate within a very short time if the acceleration increases again. Patience is still required.
#InfoGFS Keine Entspannung auf der #Insel: Die Beschleunigung hat zwar etwas nachgelassen, die Geschwindigkeiten steigen aber weiter. Falls die Beschleunigung wieder zunimmt, kann sich die Situation in kürzester Zeit wieder stark zuspitzen. #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 23, 2023
-
Monday, May 22, 2023
Brient/Brinzauls hiking trails still closed
Due to an acute risk of falling rocks and boulders in the Brienz/Brinzauls landslide area, hiking trails will remain closed until further notice, as announced by the municipality of Brienz/Alvra on Monday.
The following hiking routes are affected:
- Alpentour Albulatal: Propissi Saura - Lantsch/Lenz (Zurtail)
- Hiking trail: Propissi Saura - Brienz/Brinzauls (Vazerol)
- Hiking trail: Brienz/Brinzauls (Vazerol) - Lantsch/Lenz (Zurtail)
-
Monday, May 22, 2023
Island landslide continues to gather pace
There has been no relevant change in the situation on the mountain, reported the municipality of Albula/Alvra via Twitter on Monday morning.
This means that the speed of the landslide of the island on the mountain is continuing to increase. If it continues like this, experts expect it to collapse in the next three days to three weeks.
#InfoGFS Keine relevante Veränderung der Lage am Berg. Die Geschwindigkeiten der #Insel steigen weiter. Wenn die Entwicklung so weitergeht, muss ein Abbrechen in den nächsten 3 Tagen bis 3 Wochen erwartet werden. #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 22, 2023
According to last Friday's information bulletin, the rock mass is moving as follows:
Current velocities
- Plateau: 2.5 meters per year, increasing
- Front: 2.5 meters per year, increasing
- West: 8 meters per year, increasing
- Island: up to 63 meters per year, strongly increasing
- Island base: up to 67 meters per year, increasing
- Caltgeras ridge: 1.6 meters per year, increasing
- Village landslide: 1 meter per year, stagnating
-
Sunday, May 21, 9:30 a.m.
Island is sliding twice as fast as a week ago
The landslide of the island on the mountain in Brienz/Brinzauls continued to gather speed on Sunday. The speed is now around twice as fast as it was a week ago. This was announced by the municipality of Albula/Alvra on Twitter on Sunday morning.
According to the experts, if the development continues at this rate, it can be expected to break off in the next 3 days to 3 weeks.
#InfoGFS Die Geschwindigkeiten der #Insel nehmen weiter zu. Sie sind fast doppelt so hoch, wie vor einer Woche. Steinschlagaktivität weiter gering. Wenn die Entwicklung so weitergeht, muss ein Abbrechen in den nächsten 3 Tagen bis 3 Wochen erwartet werden. #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 21, 2023
-
Saturday, May 20, 9.52 a.m.
Acceleration of the island slows down somewhat
The landslide of the island on the mountain in Brienz/Brinzauls continues to accelerate, but its intensity has recently decreased somewhat. This was reported by the municipality of Albula/Alvra in its latest situation bulletin on Saturday morning. It also states that rockfall activity is not particularly high at present. The experts therefore assume that the blue phase will not occur immediately.
#InfoGFS: Die #Beschleunigung der #Insel geht weiter, sie hat aber etwas nachgelassen. Auch ist die #Steinschlag-Aktivität ist nicht besonders hoch. Deshalb schätzen die Geolog:innen, dass eine Phase BLAU noch nicht unmittelbar bevorsteht. #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 20, 2023
At the highest alert level "blue", the roads from Tiefencastel to Lenzerheide and to Filisur/Davos as well as the Albula railroad line will be closed. Two houses in the neighboring village of Surava also have to be evacuated.
-
16.55 hrs
Valuable altar from Brienz church brought to safety
The valuable late Gothic altar from the church of St. Calixtus in Brienz is safe from the landslide. Students and lecturers from the Bern University of the Arts, the Graubünden Monument Preservation Office and the Cultural Property Protection Service dismantled and removed it.
The operation took three days, as the municipality of Albula reported on Friday. The winged altar of national importance was dismantled into hundreds of individual parts. The parts were then packed and evacuated.
The altar is now to be extensively restored. The restoration was originally scheduled to begin in June, the municipality writes. It has now been brought forward due to the critical development of the situation in Brienz.
-
1.15 p.m.
Helicopter deployment of the early warning service
On Friday morning, a helicopter mission by the early warning service was planned above Brienz, as the municipality of Albula announced on Friday. Specialists were flown into the slope on a long rope. They mounted additional reflector mirrors in the sliding slope. This allows distances and speeds to be measured by laser.
As soon as the collapse of the mountain is only a day or a few hours away, the authorities issue the highest alert level "blue". The roads from Tiefencastel to Lenzerheide and Filisur/Davos as well as the Albula railroad line will then be closed.
Two houses in the neighboring village of Surava will also have to be evacuated. Regardless of the development, the hiking trail on the southern bank of the Albula between Tiefencastel Dalmeras and Surava Gravas will be closed next Monday for safety reasons.
As soon as the roads are closed, most pupils at the upper school in Tiefencastel will no longer be able to reach their school building. Lessons will then take place online. Primary school children from Brienz will be bussed to their school in Lantsch.
-
Friday, May 19, 11:23 a.m.
Phase red continues
As the Brienz authorities announced on Friday morning, the landslide is still in red phase. Preparations for the blue phase are currently being finalized. Experts expect that this could be declared in the next few days to weeks.
In Friday's situation bulletin, those responsible write that the landslides on the island and on the mountain are accelerating. In order to better monitor the speed, specialists will be flown into the area with helicopters to install reflector mirrors, the municipality of Albula/Alvra announced on Twitter.
Helikoptereinsatz bei Brienz/Brinzauls: Bis ca. Mittag fliegt ein #Helikopter im Bereich der #Insel. Spezialisten montieren zusätzliche Reflektorspiegel, mit denen die Geschwindigkeit der Insel überwacht werden kann. #BrienzerRutsch #Frühwarndienst pic.twitter.com/1dYDqKK5g0— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 19, 2023
The probability that the expected 2 million cubic meters of rock will fall in the form of several rockslides is expected by experts to be 60 percent. A landslide could happen with a ten percent probability.
Outside of the island, no areas of the Berg landslide are currently at risk of collapse. The village landslide remains constant, according to the municipality.
-
20.39 hrs
Albert Rösti feels closely connected to Brienz
-
11.45 a.m.
In the worst case, the blue phase in three days
Geologist Stefan Schneider, head of the early warning service, explains at the media conference in Chur that the situation on the Brienz slope has worsened. Checks are therefore carried out several times a day. There are various scenarios as to how the rock masses could break off.
At present, small rockfalls are the most likely, while a large landslide is rather unlikely. It is expected that the process will begin within 3 to 20 days, although there is also the threat of a test of patience. Because "small rockfalls can take several months". However, the following also applies: "In the worst-case scenario, we will have to switch to the blue phase in the next three days."
-
10.58 am
Information on the early warning system
How is the Brienz mountainside monitored? What technologies are used and what role does the expertise of the specialists play? Those responsible from the canton of Graubünden and the municipality of Albula/Alvra will be providing information on all possible questions about the early warning system on Wednesday from 11 a.m. in Chur.
blue News will broadcast the media conference via livestream and will then publish a summary of the most important statements.
-
Wednesday, May 17, 10.32 a.m.
More boulders thunder into the valley
According to Blick, more boulders fell into the valley on Wednesday morning. Rocks had already come loose from the mountain near Brienz on Monday and Tuesday.
-
18.29 hrs
Blue phase could start in the next few days to weeks
As the municipality announced on Twitter, phase blue could start in the next few days to weeks. According to the statement, this will begin several hours to a day before the event if it becomes apparent that a large part of the island will break off.
The municipality emphasizes that this phase has not yet begun. Preparations are ongoing.
#InfoGFS: Phase BLAU könnte in den nächsten Tagen bis Wochen starten. Sie beginnt mehrere Stunden bis einen Tag vor einem Ereignis, wenn sich abzeichnet, dass ein grosser Teil der Insel abbricht. Die Vorbereitung läuft, die Phase BLAU hat aber noch NICHT begonnen. #BrienzerRutsch— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 16, 2023
Meanwhile, as on Monday, boulders came loose from the slope and fell into the valley, as can be seen from the live webcam (see above).
-
Tuesday, May 16, 12.30 p.m.
Preparations are being made to close the Albula line
Rail traffic is also affected by the rockfall in Brienz. According to the Rhaetian Railway, the Albula line will be closed in "phase blue" and passengers will be rerouted.
As the Rhaetian Railway writes in response to an inquiry from blue News, the timetable concept provides for Albula trains to run between Chur and Tiefencastel and between Filisur and St. Moritz when the blue phase occurs.
Passengers to/from the Engadin will travel via Klosters Vereina or Davos-Filisur. The Bernina Express and the Glacier Express will be rerouted via Landquart-Vereina. The freight trains of the Bündner Güterbahn will run via Vereina or Davos-Filisur.
According to the Rhaetian Railway, the economic impact of the closure and the extent of the damage cannot be estimated at present.
It is also impossible to predict whether there will be fewer passengers and depends on the length of the interruption.
There are no up-to-date daily figures for passengers transported on individual routes. Around 1.2 to 1.5 million passengers travel on the Albula line every year, with the peak season being June to October. Between 40 and 45 trains run on this route every day (passenger trains, express trains, freight trains).
-
3.35 p.m.
Almost 100,000 francs in donations collected
The municipality of Albula/Alvra has opened a donation account for those affected by the landslide in Brienz. The donations will be used "as direct aid to people and institutions affected by the Brienz landslide and who are therefore in need of help".
Solidarity with the people of Brienz seems to be a given: "We are approaching CHF 100,000," Christian Gartmann, the municipality's communications officer, said on request.
More information about the donation account can be found here.
Spendenkonto Brienz/Brinzauls— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 11, 2023
Die Gemeinde Albula/Alvra hat ein Spendenkonto eingerichtet. Die #Spenden werden als direkte Hilfe an Betroffene eingesetzt, die durch den #BrienzerRutsch Schäden erleiden und deshalb auf Hilfe angewiesen sind.
IBAN CH45 8080 8002 7427 3045 7 pic.twitter.com/X51JHh8uL5
-
Monday, May 15, 2.17 p.m.
Municipality prepares "Phase blue"
Phase blue - in which a rockfall is expected soon - is apparently approaching. "A collapse of the island high above Brienz/Brinzauls could occur in a few days to several weeks", the municipality of Albula/Alvra, to which Brienz belongs, announced on Twitter. The municipal management team is therefore preparing for a possible phase blue and will provide "prompt information".
Info #GFS: Ein Abbrechen der Insel hoch über Brienz/Brinzauls kann in wenigen Tagen bis mehreren Wochen eintreten.— Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 15, 2023
Der Gemeindeführungsstab und die Partnerorganisationen bereiten eine mögliche Phase BLAU vor und werden zeitnah darüber informieren. #BrienzerRutsch #Naturgefahren
"We expect the island to be demolished in a few days, but it may take another two or more weeks," explained Christian Gartmann, media spokesperson for the municipality of Albula/Alvra, when asked by blue News.
This is what happens in Brienz
- Phase red: This has been in place since Friday evening at 6 pm. The village has been completely evacuated and there is a general ban on entering the entire village.
- Phase blue: A rockfall is imminent. The cantonal road between Tiefencastel and Vazerol is now also closed, as is the Albula line of the RhB below the village and the Landwasserstrasse running alongside it. The two westernmost houses in Surava are also being evacuated.
The precipitation of the last few days has therefore had no clear influence on the speed of the landslide: "The acceleration of the island is continuing, but there is no clear evidence of the influence of precipitation," explains Gartmann.
As a reminder, the term "island" refers to the part of the mountain slope above Brienz that is threatening to break off. In total, this involves around two million cubic meters of rock.
-
21.52 hrs
We end the live ticker on Friday
-
20.45 hrs
Government thanks those affected
"We express our solidarity with the people of Brienz at this difficult time," said the government of the canton of Graubünden in a communiqué. It also thanked the residents and the emergency services for the orderly evacuation. The fact that the red phase has now been reached shows that the evacuation order was correct.
Media spokesperson Gartmann also expressed his relief in an interview with Keystone-SDA. The last residents had left just in time for the end of the lockdown announced at 18:00. They can now only observe their village from the other side of the valley with binoculars. Gartmann warned against entering the exclusion zone. "There is a danger to life in the area," he said.
-
20.06 hrs
Evacuation in Brienz completed
The evacuation of the Grisons mountain village of Brienz, which was threatened by a landslide, has been completed. In a final tour of the village, the municipal management team made sure that all 84 residents and all animals were gone.
"There is no one left in the village," confirmed Christian Gartmann, communications officer for the municipality of Albula, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. During the inspection tour, the mayor of Albula, together with the fire department and police, made sure that no one was still in the houses.
Since Friday, 18:00, the danger level has been red. This means that the entire village may no longer be entered. A total of six roadblocks have been set up. The village is being monitored electronically.
A no-fly zone has also been set up over the village. The authorities expect the 2 million cubic meters of rock at risk of falling to subside in the next four to fourteen days.
-
7.43 pm
Gartmann: "Moving moment for the residents"
The evacuation of Brienz went off without incident. "It's a moving moment for the residents", media spokesperson Christian Gartmann told "20 Minuten". They waved to each other and wished each other all the best.
According to Gartmann, firefighters are currently checking the village. It will then be completely sealed off until further notice. The municipality will "always keep those affected informed about current events".
-
6 p.m.
Now Brienz really is a ghost village
Brienz is now a ghost village. The mountain village in the Albula Valley in Graubünden is in red phase: all residents have been evacuated. From now on, there is an absolute ban on entering the village. The rockslide is four to fourteen days away.
In a statement, the government of the canton of Graubünden expressed its relief that the evacuation went smoothly and "thanks the population, the municipal management team and all those involved for the orderly procedure". The good preparations proved their worth in the emergency that has now occurred.
The government expresses its solidarity with the people of Brienz: They are aware of the "implications of the decisions for the affected population". The next few days and weeks will remain challenging and will require "continued great flexibility" from everyone involved.
-
13.31 hrs
No-fly zone over Brienz
The Federal Office of Civil Aviation has also established a no-fly zone around the Brienz landslide. It extends from the ground up to an altitude of 3050 meters and has a radius of around 3.5 kilometers. The no-fly zone also applies to drones.
-
12.39 pm
Phase red sets in: Brienz may no longer be entered from 6 pm
The municipality of Albula/Alvra announced that from this time today, Friday, the so-called red phase will begin. This means that no more people or animals are allowed in the village.
The authorities are assuming that the two million cubic meters of rock above Brienz GR will come loose over the next four to fourteen days. The extent to which the rock masses will hit the village is still not clearly foreseeable. The evacuation of the mountain village in the Albula Valley in Graubünden was still underway on Friday afternoon.
As of Friday evening, neither people nor animals - including livestock - are allowed to remain in the village. The municipal management team will ensure this with a patrol. The original plan was to allow residents into the village for a few hours on Saturday, but this is now no longer possible, according to the statement.
At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, communications officer Christian Gartmann confirmed that accommodation has been found for all 84 residents. The municipality had been offered over 130 apartments. "We have selected the most suitable offers and placed the parties," said Gartmann.
-
May 12, 11.30 a.m.
Brienz GR is an exclusion zone overnight
The evacuation must be completed by 6 pm. Media spokesperson Christian Gartmann explains to blue News what rules will apply to the villagers from then on. For the time being, the village is only completely closed overnight.
There is a checkpoint on the only remaining access road that everyone who wants to enter the village must pass through. They are registered there. "This is how we ensure that the village is empty again by 6 p.m.," explains Gartmann.
-
9.55 pm
This concludes our Thursday ticker
-
16.36 hrs
"It would be a stupid idea to come to Brienz on your own"
A police car patrols the village, as there is a ban on entering - except for residents. And this is enforced. Media spokesperson Christian Gartmann tells blue News. "It would be a stupid idea to come to Brienz on your own to film the big demolition. The situation is highly dangerous."
-
3.24 pm
Canton and municipality provide money for people with financial difficulties
The canton of Graubünden and the municipality of Brienz have granted money to people in financial difficulties - CHF 500,000 and CHF 200,000 respectively. This was announced by the Graubünden Department of Finance and Municipalities at the request of blue News.
Whether and how residents who want to leave Brienz but whose capital is tied up in it will also receive help is currently being examined by the canton, the department added.
-
3.01 pm
Mayor: "Financial problems will quickly arise in this situation"
The mayor of Brienz, Daniel Albertin, talks to blue News.
-
2.56 pm
Brienz becomes a ghost village
-
14.00 hrs
A final tour of Brienz
Several media have gathered in Brienz to take a tour. In the picture gallery you can see what the mountain village currently looks like.
-
13.45
Alert Swiss app already arrives in Tiefencastel
blue News is currently on its way to Brienz, where an inspection for the media is taking place. The Swiss Alert App is already sounding in Tiefencastel and reporting a possible rockfall.
-
1.16 pm
This is what happens in Brienz
Phase Orange: This has been in place since May 9. A rockfall is imminent within one to three weeks. The population must have left the village by 6 pm on Friday at the latest - including cats and dogs. All access roads are closed, with exceptions only for residents.
Red phase: A rockslide threatens in four to ten days. From now on, there is a general ban on entering the entire village.
Blue phase: A rockslide is imminent. The cantonal road between Tiefencastel and Vazerol is now also closed, as is the Albula line of the RhB below the village and the Landwasserstrasse running alongside it. The two westernmost houses in Surava are also evacuated.
-
12.58 p.m.
Distance learning for the school
The evacuation and closure of the municipality of Brienz also has an impact on school operations in Tiefencastel. The Cumpogna school building is located there, which, according to Blick, is attended by 60 pupils. They come from various municipalities. If the road in Brienz is now closed, around half of these pupils and five teachers will no longer be able to reach Tiefencastel.
The pupils are now being taught as they were in the coronavirus era - by means of distance learning, Damian Dosch, head of the Albula Valley regional school, told the newspaper.
-
11.52 am
The media interest is huge
In addition to the Swiss media, numerous international newspapers and television stations are also reporting on the sliding mountain village. The "Guardian", the BBC, CNN and the "New York Times", for example, are writing about the impending rockslide.
-
11.23 am
Animals are evacuated earlier
The cows and cattle were not actually supposed to be evacuated until the red phase. But this plan has now been scrapped. Why? "So that the animals can be loaded and transported in peace. That's better for the animals," says Christian Gartmann, a member of the Albula/Alvra municipal management team, to "20 Minuten".
-
11.17 a.m.
The people say goodbye
The residents of Brienz are now packing up their belongings and leaving the village. Here you can find the most impressive pictures of the last few days.
-
11.00 am
Why demolition is not an option
Why are there no other options apart from evacuation? Watch the video to find out from the experts why neither a protective wall nor a demolition is an option.
-
10.10 am
This is how fast the mountain moves
The danger for the mountain village comes from the so-called "island": This refers to a part of the mountain slope that comprises around two million cubic meters of rock. This has been sliding down the valley for several years and thus towards the settlement area. In the video you can see how the rock has moved in recent years.
-
9.04 am
Residents are informed
"People are close to tears and are loading their cars," says a person who lives in Brienz. On Tuesday evening, the population was informed about the upcoming evacuation.
The Brienz landslide is located high above the village. "The current measurements show a strong acceleration over a large area", they said. This indicates that up to two million cubic meters of rock material will fall or slide down in the next seven to 24 days.
Deine Meinung interessiert uns
Schreib einen Kommentar zum Thema.