All trains on the Lausanne-Renens (VD) line have been running according to schedule again since early Wednesday morning, according to SBB. Following a cable fire at Lausanne station on Sunday evening, rail services were severely restricted over the last two days.

Trains between Lausanne and Renens (VD) have been running normally again since 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) said in a statement. Repairs to the forty or so power cables that caught fire at Lausanne station on Sunday have been completed.

Remaining delays and changes to the train composition are still possible during the course of the day, according to SBB.

Train services between Renens and Lausanne were severely disrupted on Monday and Tuesday due to the fire. SBB took measures between the two cities, including special trains every 30 minutes and replacement buses every 15 minutes.

According to initial information from SBB, around 40 cables caught fire at Lausanne station on Sunday evening after a pyrotechnic object was thrown from a train carrying Servette FC fans. In total, the SBB teams had to reconnect around 1000 cables.

Clubs punished

A criminal investigation has been launched to identify the perpetrators of the damage to property at the station. They face criminal prosecution and administrative sanctions.

The cantons of Vaud and Geneva and the city of Lausanne strongly condemned the riots involving the pyrotechnics thrown at Lausanne railroad station on Tuesday. As part of the Progresso cascade system, sanctions were imposed on the fans, as the two cantons and the city of Lausanne announced.

Servette has been given a level 2 sanction: increased video surveillance checks at the next two matches and an obligation to enter into dialog with the authorities during three matches. Lausanne receives a level 1 sanction, which provides for a mandatory dialog with the authorities before and after each of the next three matches.