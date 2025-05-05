The climate seniors at the end of March 2024 at the seat of the Human Rights Court in Strasbourg. (archive picture) sda

Following the climate ruling, FDP member of the Council of States Andrea Caroni wants to remind the European Court of Human Rights what its core tasks are. The chances of a "yes" are good.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to an ECtHR ruling, Switzerland has violated the human rights of senior citizens because the country is doing too little to combat climate change.

The ruling was received controversially in Switzerland. One FDP politician called for the court to focus on its core tasks.

The demand will be put to the National Council today and has a good chance of being adopted. Show more

On Monday, the National Council will make an important decision: should Switzerland put the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in its place? The trigger is the climate ruling against Switzerland, with which the "climate seniors" were successful in court.

In April 2024, the ECtHR ruled that Switzerland had violated the human rights of senior citizens because it was doing too little to combat climate change. FDP member of the Council of States Andrea Caroni sharply criticized the ruling. He is calling for the court to focus more on its actual task again.

Chances of a yes vote are good

Specifically, Caroni wants the ECtHR to no longer allow "non-material complaints by associations" - i.e. complaints by organizations that are not directly affected. The court should also stop interpreting fundamental rights more and more broadly. The Federal Council should work with other countries to achieve this.

Caroni's proposal, a so-called motion, has good chances so far. The Federal Council already spoke out in favor of it in September 2024. The Council of States has also approved it. The National Council will vote this afternoon. The National Council's Legal Affairs Committee voted in favor of the motion by 13 votes to 9.

However, there is opposition: a minority of the committee warns that excessive restrictions could weaken the role of the ECHR. Especially in a changing world, a court that develops human rights is needed.