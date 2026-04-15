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After the riots surrounding the Cup match in Aarau, the justice system is going one step further: it is using published images to search for other suspected perpetrators - and is setting them a deadline.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the riots at the Cup match in Aarau, which caused around CHF 200,000 in damage, the public prosecutor's office is looking for others involved.

Several people have already been identified, but the investigation into other suspected perpetrators is stalling.

Pixelated images have been published in order to obtain clues - if they are unsuccessful, unpixelated images could also follow. Show more

After the Cup clash between FC Aarau and BSC Young Boys on 20 September 2025, the situation in Aarau escalated: violent riots rocked the town, resulting in property damage of around CHF 200,000. Now the chief public prosecutor's office of the canton of Aargau is taking a further step - and making images public.

Following the match, there was a great deal of damage and disruption to public transport in the city. According to the information available so far, there is a clear connection with supporters of BSC Young Boys, the statement reveals. The authorities are investigating damage to property, disruption of public transport and breach of the peace.

The investigations to date have already led to initial successes: Several men have been identified and questioned. However, investigations into other suspects are currently at a standstill.

Pixelated images should help further

As the wanted persons have not yet come forward themselves, the public prosecutor's office is now relying on the public. Pixelated still images have been published in order to obtain information. If this step is unsuccessful, unpixelated images could also be published at a later date.

The public is also called upon: anyone who can provide information on the identity of the persons depicted is also asked to contact the Aargau cantonal police.