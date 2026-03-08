The SP continues to dominate in the city of Zurich. In the picture: Councillor Simone Brander (SP) and co-party leader Oliver Heimgartner. KEYSTONE

In nine cantons, substantive votes are scheduled for today's referendum Sunday. In Aargau it's about speed cameras and a cut in social welfare, in Ticino about the fight against wage dumping. Uri is deciding on severance pay for members of government who are not re-elected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Voters in several cantons are deciding on proposals on social welfare, minimum wage, transport and energy.

In Aargau, the issues at stake include a permit requirement for stationary speed cameras and cuts to social welfare.

Other votes concern family allowances, public transport funding, solar obligations, road construction and wage dumping.

21.10 hrs Zurich mayor election goes into extra time No final decision was made on Sunday in the election for the office of mayor of the city of Zurich. Although SP politician Raphael Golta achieved the best result, he fell short of the absolute majority. Golta received 54,832 votes, whereas 57,562 votes would have been required for an election in the first round. This means there will be a second round of voting on May 10. The FDP candidate Përparim Avdili follows well behind Golta with 28,053 votes. In third place is Ueli Bamert from the SVP with 15,072 votes. Serap Kahriman from the GLP received even fewer votes, with 10,602.

21.06 hrs Now it's fixed: Zurich city government even more left-wing Simone Brander (SP) can celebrate her re-election. KEYSTONE The city of Zurich has elected an even more left-wing city government. The FDP has lost its second seat on Zurich City Council to the Greens. The SP and Greens now jointly hold seven of the nine seats. The SP is defending its four seats on the city council, while the Greens now have three members. In addition to them, only two representatives of middle-class parties remain in the city government: FDP councillor Michael Baumer and GLP councillor Andreas Hauri. The newly elected SP politician Céline Widmer achieved a particularly strong result, coming third at her first attempt. Balthasar Glättli won the third seat on the city council for the Greens. The FDP candidate Përparim Avdili, who also ran for the city presidency, missed out on a place on the city council. Although he achieved an absolute majority, he was eliminated as a supernumerary and ended up in tenth place. The best result was achieved by SP politician Raphael Golta, who is also in the race for the city presidency. The following were elected to Zurich City Council: Raphael Golta (SP, incumbent): 70,478 votes

Daniel Leupi (Greens, incumbent): 63,961 votes

Céline Widmer (SP, new): 61,817 votes

Simone Brander (SP, incumbent): 61,512 votes

Karin Rykart (Greens, incumbent): 58,450 votes

Tobias Langenegger (SP, new): 55,352 votes

Balthasar Glättli (Greens, new): 54,889 votes

Michael Baumer (FDP, previous): 52,644 votes

Andreas Hauri (GLP, previous): 51,187 votes

8.42 pm After discriminatory TV "joke": Vera Çelik becomes the first Zurich politician with a headscarf to enter the city parliament Vera Çelik is the new Zurich municipal councillor in district 10. The election results show that the 20-year-old received 4,772 votes. The trained dental assistant is thus the first Zurich city councillor to wear a headscarf. Çelik, the daughter of Turkish parents, has been campaigning for social justice and against discrimination since her youth. Vera Çelik becomes the first local councillor to wear a headscarf. ZVG Çelik involuntarily became known throughout Switzerland in April 2024 after comedian Stefan Büsser made fun of her on the SRF program "Late Night Switzerland". In a satirical piece, he linked her to a photo of JSVP President Nils Fiechter, who had previously dressed up as an explosives bomber. The SRG ombudsman's office later described the sequence as "discriminatory and offensive to human dignity". Çelik had publicly objected to the contribution and subsequently received numerous death threats. Young Zurich woman discriminated against Human dignity of Muslim woman violated - Stefan Büsser reprimanded "I actually wanted to become visible through my work, not because of a shitstorm," she said in an interview with "Tsri.ch". Nevertheless, the attention led to her becoming more involved in political work. In the SP, she campaigned for students and against discrimination against teachers, among other things.

8.12 p.m. Municipal council counted: Zurich remains on the left The votes for the new municipal council of the city of Zurich have been counted. According to the official municipal website, the provisional final result is as follows: The SP achieves 32.2 percent of the votes and receives 41 seats. The FDP achieved 18.5 percent and 24 seats, the SVP 12.6 percent and 16 seats. The GLP achieved 11.6% and won 15 seats. The Greens achieved 10.7% and 14 seats. The Alternative List (AL) achieved 6.3% and won 8 seats. The Center achieved 5.1 percent and won 7 seats. The left-green parties - SP, Greens and AL - thus retain an extremely narrow majority in the municipal council with a total of 63 seats. The biggest gain was for the SP (+3.6 percentage points). The FDP (+1.0) and SVP (+1.5) also made gains. There were major losses for the Greens. They lose around 3.6 percentage points.

7.55 pm "I'm disappointed" - FDP shooting star probably misses out on Zurich City Council Perparim Avdili (FDP) is unlikely to make the leap to the city council KEYSTONE The election evening ended in disappointment for Zurich FDP politician Përparim Avdili. The president of the Zurich FDP had stood as a candidate for the city presidency - but after seven out of nine constituencies had been counted, it was not even enough for a seat on Zurich City Council. Avdili expressed his disillusionment to TeleZüri. "Of course I would have liked a different result for myself," he said. Nevertheless, he drew a positive conclusion with regard to his party. The result shows "that the FDP is rooted and alive in the city of Zurich", said Avdili.

7.09 p.m. Zurich could become more left-wing than ever before In the city of Zurich, a clear left-wing dominance in the city council is emerging according to the first count of the municipalities. According to the current interim results, four seats would go to the SP. This means that Raphael Golta, Simone Brander, Claudia Widmer and Tobias Langenegger are currently on course for a seat on Zurich City Council. The Greens would also be strongly represented: Daniel Leupi, Karin Rykart and Urs Glättli are also ahead as things stand. On the conservative side, only Michael Baumer from the FDP and Andreas Hauri from the GLP have so far won a seat on the city council. If this trend is confirmed, it would be historic: even in the time of the so-called "Red Zurich" from 1928 onwards, the dominance of the SP was less pronounced. Back then, the party held five of the nine city council seats as well as the mayor, Emil Klöti.

7.05 pm Avdili without a chance in his own district Six out of nine constituencies have now been counted in the elections in the city of Zurich. The latest results are from district 9, which includes the Altstetten and Albisrieden districts. For the FDP candidate Përparim Avdili, the result there is also disappointing. Although he lives in Altstetten, he was unable to convince voters in his own district. Avdili received fewer votes than Andreas Hauri from the GLP and also only came tenth in this constituency.

7 p.m. Strong result in two districts - Avdili can hope again All votes have now also been counted in constituency 7+8 in the city of Zurich. FDP city councillor Michael Baumer received the most votes. FDP politician Përparim Avdili also achieved a strong result. He came third in this constituency behind Raphael Golta from the SP. The count was less successful for the SP candidate Tobias Langenegger. He is well behind the third FDP candidate, Marita Verbali. At around 60 percent, voter turnout was comparatively high in the middle-class constituency. As previously in district 10, it was primarily the middle-class parties that were able to mobilize a large number of voters here.

6.59 pm Second round of voting in Winterthur In Winterthur, the decision on the city presidency will only be made in a second round of voting. Neither of the two candidates achieved an absolute majority. After all the votes have been counted, SP politician Kaspar Bopp is just ahead of his challenger Stefan Fritschi from the FDP with 15,843 votes (15,172). The second round of voting is scheduled for May 10. Meanwhile, the result for Winterthur City Council has been determined. The FDP candidate Romana Heuberger and Andreas Geering (Die Mitte) have made the leap into the city government. This means that the GLP loses its seat on the city council again. Their candidate Urs Glättli remains behind Heuberger despite gains in the last city district counted. In the end, the gap is around 1400 votes.

5.59 pm Red-Greens extend their lead in Zurich Meanwhile, the results from district 10, including the districts of Höngg and Wipkingen, are also available. FDP politician Përparim Avdili did not make it to the top there either. He finished in tenth place behind his party colleague and former city councillor Michael Baumer. This reinforces the signs that Avdili has little chance of being elected in the race for a seat on Zurich City Council. Avdili is already around 2000 votes behind an "elected" place.

5.44 pm SVP wins two seats in the Nidwalden district council and becomes the strongest force The SVP has gained two seats in the Nidwalden cantonal council and is now the strongest party. The seat gains are at the expense of the FDP and the Greens. As a result, the SVP will hold 17 seats (+2) in the coming legislature, the previously strongest party FDP 15 (-1) and the center 15 (unchanged), as announced by the State Chancellery. The GLP retains its five seats and can therefore continue to have its own parliamentary group. The Greens have five seats (-2), while the SP has been allocated three seats (+1). The two left-wing parties form a joint parliamentary group. Of the 39 incumbents who stood, 38 were re-elected. GLP councillor Jonas Tappolet has to leave the cantonal council. The cantonal councillor has already been elected for the new term of office. As there were not more candidates than seats available by the end of the submission deadline in January, a silent election was held.

First results from Zurich are in City districts 3, 11 and 12 have been counted. That is 3 out of 9 constituencies. All 4 SP city councillors will be elected in these districts. FDP shooting star Perparim Avdili is currently missing out on the election, he is in 10th place. 9 seats are up for grabs. +++ Update to follow +++

5.12 pm These decisions have already been made - Switzerland is still waiting for these results Switzerland made several fundamental decisions on the first voting Sunday of the year. The SRG halving initiative was clearly defeated, the country introduced individual taxation - and the verdict was also clear on climate funds and cash. The big overview Everything you need to know about today's mega Sunday

4.56 pm Winterthur: SP candidate Bopp ahead in the first city district According to the first votes counted, the SP candidate in the race for the presidency of the city of Winterthur has a clear lead. Kaspar Bopp of the SP is clearly ahead of his challenger Stefan Fritschi of the FDP in the Mattenbach ward, where the votes have been counted so far. Bopp received 1656 votes in the Mattenbach ward, while Fritschi received 1241 votes. Bopp is also currently leading the field in the Winterthur city council elections. He is followed by Martina Blum from the Greens, Nicolas Galladé (SP) and Stefan Fritschi (FDP). Christa Meier is currently in last place among the current city councillors. According to the results from the first city district, however, she is likely to be re-elected. Urs Glättli from the GLP is emerging as a possible new member of the city council. With 1386 votes, he is just ahead of Andreas Geering (Die Mitte), who has 1384 votes. According to the first count, Romana Heuberger (FDP), Franziska Kramer-Schwob from the EPP and Christian Hartmann from the SVP have little chance.

4.30 p.m. Geneva voters approve reduction in minimum wage for vacation jobs Geneva's minimum wage for vacation jobs will be reduced by a quarter. The amendment to the law was approved by 60.6 percent on Sunday. The turnout was 48.7 percent. Following the yes vote, there will be an exception to the statutory minimum wage in future. The minimum remuneration for students during the semester break will be reduced by 25 percent to CHF 18.44 per hour. According to the government and the conservatives, the entry into force of the minimum wage in Geneva in November 2020 had made summer jobs scarce from 2021. They based this on a survey conducted by the Geneva Employers' Association. In order to reverse the trend, the bill that has now been approved provides for student wages to be reduced to 75 percent of the statutory minimum wage for a maximum of sixty days per calendar year. In Geneva, the minimum wage is currently 24.59 francs. The law already provides for exemptions for apprenticeship, internship or employment contracts for young people under the age of 18. In addition, lower wages apply for school or semester breaks in sectors covered by collective agreements. And in agriculture, the minimum wage is currently only 13.55 francs per hour.

4.22 p.m. Obwalden: SVP makes significant gains in cantonal council elections Voters in the canton of Obwalden have elected a new 55-member cantonal council for the 2026 to 2030 term of office. The new parliament shows a clear shift in favor of the SVP. The SVP has gained five seats and will hold 18 seats in future. Die Mitte, on the other hand, has suffered losses: It loses four seats and now has 15 seats. The GLP also made gains, gaining one seat to give it three representatives in parliament. The CSP also gained an additional seat and now holds five seats. The FDP lost one seat and now has ten seats. The SP has lost two seats and now has four seats. This means that the balance of power in the Obwalden Cantonal Council has shifted significantly in favor of the conservative parties.

4.18 p.m. High voter turnout delays results in the city of Zurich - Avdili receives death threats In the city of Zurich, the first voting results are taking longer than usual. As the Tages-Anzeiger reports, the city does not want to publish the first figures until several constituencies have been fully counted. One possible explanation for the delay is the apparently high voter turnout. According to TeleZüri, it is already over 60 percent in individual constituencies for the national proposals. The large number of ballot papers is therefore prolonging the counting process. The absence of Zurich FDP politician Përparim Avdili from the town hall is also attracting attention. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the politician, who is regarded as a political shooting star, has received death threats in recent days. Avdili therefore only wants to make a public statement after the official final result.

4.06 p.m. Glarus South has a new mayor Peter Zentner becomes mayor of Glarus Süd. Schule Glarus Süd The voters of Glarus Süd elected Peter Zentner (FDP) as the new mayor on Sunday. He was clearly elected in the first round. In Glarus North, however, there was still no winner on Sunday. The 61-year-old Peter Zentner has worked in the municipality's school system for more than three decades and is now head of the Department of Schools and Families as well as the head teacher of Glarus South. He was joined in the running for the presidency by non-party members Maja Blumer from Nidfurn and Stéphane Andrieux from Sool. However, they fell well short of Zentner with 318 and 85 votes respectively. Zentner's predecessor Hansruedi Forrer (SP) did not stand for re-election. He explained beforehand that the natural disaster around the Wagenrunse in Schwanden had cost him an enormous amount of energy. Glarus Süd will therefore be completely civil. The municipal council was also set up accordingly on Sunday. The six seats are held by the SVP and the FDP, with only Gabriela Aschwanden from Linthal serving another term as a non-party member. Marco Menzi from Mitlödi (FDP) is a new addition.

3.48 pm Ticino voters reject popular initiative against wage dumping Ticino does not want stricter controls on the labor market: voters rejected a popular initiative against wage dumping on Sunday. In the run-up to the vote, opponents of the proposal warned of additional costs for the canton. With a voter turnout of 57.1 percent, 54,030 or 43.8 percent voted in favor and 69,243 (56.2 percent) against the popular initiative "Rispetto per i diritti di chi lavora - Combattiamo il dumping salariale e sociale" - "Respect for the rights of workers - Let's fight wage and social dumping", according to the Ticino State Chancellery. The initiative was launched by the "Movimento per il socialismo" (MPS) party. Among other things, it would have brought more labor inspectors for checks on the labor market. In addition, a special department within the labor inspectorate was planned to check compliance with equality laws. The Ticino government had recommended that the popular initiative be rejected. The initiative was inefficient, as it linked the fight against low wages almost exclusively to an increase in inspections. The government had stated that Ticino was already the canton with by far the highest inspection rate in Switzerland. In 2016, an MPS initiative on the topic of wage dumping had already been rejected. Ticino is generally regarded as a low-wage canton. Experts assume that a large proportion of the almost 80,000 cross-border commuters in Ticino work for a so-called low wage. A minimum wage was introduced in the southern canton on December 1, 2021.

3.30 pm Uri abolishes severance pay for government councillors There will be no more severance pay in the canton of Uri in future. sda Members of the Uri cantonal government who are no longer re-elected will no longer receive a severance payment. Voters in Uri have approved a popular initiative by the Young SVP. There was a clear majority in favor of relaxing the solar obligation for buildings. The popular initiative was approved with 8886 yes votes to 4460 no votes, as the canton announced on its website. This corresponds to a 66.6 percent "yes" vote. The voter turnout was 50.6 percent. Since January 1, 2006, members of the cantonal government of Uri who are not re-elected at the end of their term of office receive a severance payment for six months. Those who are already 62 years old when they are not re-elected do not receive any compensation. In its popular initiative, the Young SVP demanded that this severance pay be abolished without replacement. The young party argued that the canton of Uri needed to make savings and that "golden parachutes" were no longer in keeping with the times. The cantonal parliament clearly rejected the initiative, while the government recommended a "no" vote. Since its introduction, the severance payment for executive members who are no longer re-elected has only been applied once in the canton of Uri. That was in spring 2024, when the then Director of Security Dimitri Moretti (SP) was not re-elected by voters.

3.21 p.m. FDP regains government seat in Obwalden The FDP returns to government in Obwalden after four years. Liberal Marius Küchler takes the seat vacated by the SVP, which is therefore no longer represented in the government.

2.50 p.m. Canton Schaffhausen pays higher share of public transport costs The canton of Schaffhausen is contributing more to the financing of public transport in the canton. The voters have clearly approved a corresponding bill. The main beneficiaries will be the town of Schaffhausen and the municipality of Neuhausen. The bill was approved with 65.6 percent of votes in favor, as the canton of Schaffhausen announced on Sunday. A total of 23,067 yes votes and 12,092 no votes were counted. The voter turnout was 71.9 percent. The canton of Schaffhausen will therefore pay higher contributions to local transport in the town of Schaffhausen and Neuhausen in future. The canton is also slightly increasing its compensation for regional transport in the rural communities. In total, the additional annual costs for this amount to around CHF 2 million. The canton currently pays 18 percent of the costs for local transport. The share will now be increased to 22.5 percent. At the same time, an upper limit of CHF 4.5 million per year will be introduced for the canton's co-financing. In future, the municipalities will only pay 22.5% of the costs of regional transport instead of 25%. The canton will pay correspondingly more.

2.43 p.m. Glarus Nord chooses the constant On Sunday, the municipality of Glarus Nord re-elected all of the previous Glarus councillors. The remaining two municipalities had not yet been counted in the early afternoon. The SP man Markus Heer came out on top. The turnout was around 40 percent. Three challengers wanted to challenge the five incumbents. All three were non-party members: Manuela van der Glas, Marcel Lötscher and Marc Brunner. The latter achieved the best result in Glarus North with 741 votes. Marcel Lötscher received 599 votes in the north on Sunday. Van der Glas achieved 681 votes here. Consequently, the constant triumphed in Glarus North. Landammann Kaspar Becker (center) achieved 3030 votes, Landesstatthalter Markus Heer (SP) 3348 votes. The longest-serving government councillor Marianne Lienhard (SVP) achieved 3188 votes, her party colleague Thomas Tschudi 3280 and Christian Marti (FDP) 2928.

2.39 pm SVP defends National Council seat in Appenzell Ausserrhoden Edgar Bischof moves into the National Council. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller) KEYSTONE The SVP retains its seat in the National Council for Appenzell Ausserrhoden. Entrepreneur Edgar Bischof prevailed in the by-election against FDP candidate Jennifer Abderhalden. The 58-year-old from Teufen received 8856 votes, while Abderhalden received 8285 votes. The count turned into a real thriller: at one point Bischof was ahead, then his rival again. The election had become necessary after the previous National Councillor David Zuberbühler announced his resignation. As Appenzell Ausserrhoden only has one seat in the National Council, this seat was directly reallocated. Bischof brings political experience with him: He sat on the cantonal council for 16 years and chaired the cantonal SVP from 2007 to 2015.

2.31 pm Basel region: 30 km/h speed limit initiative and counter-proposal currently clearly in the No camp In the canton of Basel-Landschaft, the vote on the 30 km/h speed limit initiative currently looks set to be rejected. After counting 56 of the 86 municipalities, around 61.3 percent of voters are against the initiative. The counter-proposal does not currently have a majority either: around 55.7 percent of voters reject it. So far, only the municipality of Liesberg has spoken out in favor of the initiative. So far, it is mainly smaller municipalities in the Oberbaselbiet and Laufental that have voted. The results from the larger municipalities around Basel are still pending. These are traditionally considered to be more critical of traffic, which could still influence the further course of the count. The initiative was supported by the TCS. The result of the vote on the so-called premium deduction initiative was extremely close. After 56 of the 86 municipalities had been counted, the "yes" percentage was 48.62% - the proposal is therefore still open. However, the latest results from larger municipalities point more towards a rejection. The cantonal capital of Liestal, for example, rejected the initiative with 56.54 percent of votes against. In Aesch, too, rejection prevailed with 50.63 percent. The proposal was mainly supported by the SVP, which had largely campaigned alone for the initiative. Regardless of the final result, the party is likely to chalk up the result as a political success. The cantonal parliament's counter-proposal fared much worse. This is currently clearly rejected with around 61.5 percent of votes against.

2.16 pm Yes trend for speed camera initiative - social welfare bill likely to fail Clear trends are emerging in two cantonal votes in the canton of Aargau. While the so-called speed camera initiative is currently gaining approval, a bill to cut social welfare is likely to fail. After counting 190 of the 196 municipalities, the supporters of the popular initiative "Stop speed camera rip-offs" are ahead with around 56%. The initiative calls for stricter rules for speed cameras. In future, stationary speed cameras should only be used with a permit. Semi-stationary systems would be allowed to remain in one location for a maximum of 72 hours. "Stop the rip-off" Aargau at odds over million-euro speed cameras - soon to be put to the vote The opposite trend can be seen in the "Work must pay" initiative. This was launched by the Young SVP and provides for social welfare contributions to be reduced by at least five percent for people who have been receiving support for more than two years. According to the current interim results, around 54% of voters are against this proposal, while around 46% are in favor. The results are considered to be indicative due to the advanced stage of counting.

2.12 p.m. Solothurn says yes to higher family allowances and new police base Higher family allowances will be paid out in the canton of Solothurn. KEYSTONE Voters in the canton of Solothurn decided on several cantonal proposals on Sunday. They voted in favor of both higher family allowances and a new base for the Solothurn cantonal police - but rejected changes to the Social Welfare Act. The increase in family allowances was approved with 59.1 percent of votes in favor. In future, the child allowance up to the age of 16 will rise by CHF 15 to CHF 230 per month. The education allowance will also be increased - by 12 francs to 280 francs. This will result in additional annual costs of around eight million francs for the canton. The cantonal parliament had already approved the adjustment, but failed to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority, which is why the people had the final say. The bill was supported by the SP, Center Party and EPP as well as the cantonal government, while the SVP, FDP and GLP were against it. A loan of 84.5 million francs for a new police base in Oensingen was also approved. Around 61 percent of voters supported the project. Eleven different cantonal police units are to be brought together in the new building. The police services are currently spread across a total of 16 locations, whose infrastructure no longer meets current requirements, according to the authorities. In contrast, two proposals to relieve the canton's finances in the social sector were rejected. The population was clearly against shifting some of the costs to the municipalities. A clear majority voted against both the contributions to social insurance for social welfare recipients and the administrative costs of alimony assistance.

2.07 p.m. Canton of St. Gallen says yes to Wil West The area in the west of the city of Wil is to be developed into an economic area. sda In the canton of St. Gallen, a clear decision is emerging in favor of the controversial Wil West development project. After 68 of the 75 municipalities have been counted, the "yes" vote is at around 55 percent - the lead is considered uncatchable. This means that voters support the cantonal government's plan to sell land in the Wil West area to the neighboring canton of Thurgau in order to develop a large economic area there. According to the interim results, the turnout is a good 50 percent. The project had already failed at the ballot box in 2022 when the population rejected a loan for the development of the site. The project has since been adapted. Among other things, more extensive compensation is now planned for the affected crop rotation areas. The proponents see Wil West as a key economic project for Eastern Switzerland. In the long term, 2000 to 3000 jobs are to be created on around 33 hectares, accompanied by new transport links and a highway connection. Critics, on the other hand, warn of the loss of valuable cultivated land and doubt that the project will actually help to curb urban sprawl. Nevertheless, the current result suggests that this time a majority of voters are backing the project.

1.33 p.m. Lucerne can further expand the narrow road through the Lammschlucht gorge The road to the Lucerne vacation region of Flühli-Sörenberg can be widened on a second section in the Lammschlucht gorge. The voters of the canton of Lucerne have approved CHF 37.9 million. As expected, the loan was undisputed and was approved with a majority of 82.8% (126,364 to 26,203 votes). The turnout was 55.9 percent. Construction work is due to start in October and will take up to five years. The Schüpfheim-Sörenberg cantonal road in the Lammschlucht gorge is around 110 years old. It is narrow and winding, and there have been repeated rockfalls. The canton therefore decided to renovate the section of road, which is also used by coaches and tourists, in three stages. The second expansion stage involves a 660-metre section. The road will be 6.5 meters wide throughout and have fewer tight bends than the existing road. Arched bridges will be replaced by leaning bridges. Protection against falling rocks will be improved.

