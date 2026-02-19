  1. Residential Customers
80 firefighters at the parliament After gas alarm: fire department operation in the Reichstag building

dpa

19.2.2026 - 07:49

A major fire department operation is currently underway in the Reichstag building. (archive picture)
A gas detector triggers an alarm in the Reichstag building. The fire department is investigating whether a cleaning agent may have been the cause - or whether it is something more serious.

DPA

19.02.2026, 07:49

A gas detector has sounded the alarm in the Reichstag building in Berlin and triggered a major fire department operation. According to current knowledge, a small amount of a hazardous substance has most likely escaped, a fire department spokesperson told the German Press Agency.

According to the fire department, the automatic message was received at around 5.15 am. Around 80 emergency services are currently on duty and are gaining an overview of the hazardous situation, it said. A spokesperson said that the emergency services were already in the room from which the message was sent. A so-called decontamination station had been set up on site to ensure the safety of the emergency services.

According to the spokesperson, a cleaning concentrate has already been found. "It could therefore be that a cleaning agent in too high a dose triggered the hazard alert," said the spokesperson. However, this has not yet been conclusively investigated.

The operation also led to traffic restrictions and detour of bus routes passing by the Reichstag building in the morning.

