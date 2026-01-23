A family is moving out of their apartment in Seefeld. The next tenant is expected to pay nearly twice as much. The case highlights a new trend.

Apartment viewing in Zurich: It can always get even more expensive.

No time? blue News has the summary for you After a family moves out, the rent for a Zurich apartment is raised from 2,248 to 3,980 francs.

Helvetia Real Estate justifies the 77-percent increase with the location, where prices have risen sharply.

Especially in cities like Zurich, such price jumps are not isolated cases.

A family has been living in a three-bedroom apartment in Zurich’s Seefeld neighborhood for eight years. The property is owned by Helvetia Real Estate. The family gave notice to move out by the summer, reports “Kassensturz Espresso.”

When the former tenant sees the listing for the apartment, she is horrified. Until now, the family paid 2,248 francs in gross rent. Now the same apartment is being offered for 3,980 francs. That amounts to an increase of 1,732 francs, or 77 percent.

Helvetia Immobilien explains the price increase. When re-letting a property, the company checks whether the previous rent corresponds to the local market rate, the company writes in response to an inquiry. When there is a change of tenant, the rent is adjusted accordingly.

The property is located in a prime location near Lake Zurich. Rents there have risen sharply in recent years. Therefore, the adjustment can be significant after a long period without a change of tenant. The Zurich Tenants’ Association confirms the case. Such sharp increases are a new trend, but not an isolated incident.

Rights and Deadlines for New Tenants

Institutional landlords, such as insurance companies, are particularly trying to adjust rents more quickly to so-called market rents when tenants change. This results in rent increases of over 40 percent or, as in this case, over 70 percent. This trend is particularly noticeable in areas with already high rents, such as the city of Zurich.

Those affected can fight back. After signing the lease, they should ask the property management about the old rent. You have 30 days from the move-in date to challenge the initial rent. According to the Tenants’ Association, rent increases of 10 to 20 percent when a tenant moves out are considered acceptable.

This depends on how long ago the last change of tenant occurred. Since rent challenges can be complex, it is advisable to seek help from the Tenants’ Association, for example.